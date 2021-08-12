A well established and fast growing Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Developer to join their team.
Purpose Statement:
Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.
Key Tasks & Accountabilities:
Quality
- Develop technical specifications from functional descriptions and/or ripened business requirements.
- Develop front-end, back-end and integration layer software products according to technical specifications.
- Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures.
- Execute applications and systems performance analysis.
- Recommend and implement improvement methods.
- Maintain and modify existing applications and systems.
- Liaise with software solution partners.
On-time delivery
- Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems.
- Ensure project deadlines are met according to contracted delivery SLA with business partners.
System uptime
- Standby and support.
- System monitoring.
- Capacity planning.
- Performance analysis / load tests.
Knowledge, Skills & Experience
Qualifications & Experience
Definition
- National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
- A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT
- 5 years+ proven software development experience
- Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:
Minimum
- .NET Core
- C#
- SQL
- CSS
- React JS
- DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL
- Web Services
- Rest Services
- WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns
- Web component development
- An understanding of SOA
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Structured application development
- DB design
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
- Systems analysis and design
Ideal Knowledge of:
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Client benefits rewards program
- Agile development approach and MVP mind-set
- Way of working with an external and /or offshore solution partner
- Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- .NET developer platform
- Omni-channel web platform
