Full Stack Developer at Parvana

Full Stack Developer (Parvana)
About the Client:
- This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
Join an elite team.
Responsibilities:
- Working with development teams and product managers to create software solutions.
- Designing client-side and server-side architecture.
- Building the front-end of applications through appealing visual design.
- Developing and managing well-functioning databases and applications.
- Writing effective APIs.
- Testing software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.
- Troubleshooting, debugging and upgrading software.
- Creating security and data protection settings.
- Writing technical documentation.
- Working with data scientists and analysts to improve software.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary degree in Computer Science or related field.
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years of relevant professional experience.
- Solid programming skills; design and implementation of distributed business logic.
- Experience in the technologies ASP.Net Core, Web Services, C#, PostgreSQL.
- Knowledge in API design, e.g. REST paradigm.
- Understanding of the Hadoop ecosystem.
- Knowledge in web application development, e.g. using Angular.
- Exposure to the AWS cloud platform.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]