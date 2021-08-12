Full Stack Developer at Parvana

About the Client:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

Working with development teams and product managers to create software solutions.

Designing client-side and server-side architecture.

Building the front-end of applications through appealing visual design.

Developing and managing well-functioning databases and applications.

Writing effective APIs.

Testing software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshooting, debugging and upgrading software.

Creating security and data protection settings.

Writing technical documentation.

Working with data scientists and analysts to improve software.

Qualifications:

Tertiary degree in Computer Science or related field.

Skills / Experience:

5 years of relevant professional experience.

Solid programming skills; design and implementation of distributed business logic.

Experience in the technologies ASP.Net Core, Web Services, C#, PostgreSQL.

Knowledge in API design, e.g. REST paradigm.

Understanding of the Hadoop ecosystem.

Knowledge in web application development, e.g. using Angular.

Exposure to the AWS cloud platform.

