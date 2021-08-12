Full Stack Developer at Parvana

Aug 12, 2021

Full Stack Developer (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
    Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
    Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

  • Working with development teams and product managers to create software solutions.

  • Designing client-side and server-side architecture.

  • Building the front-end of applications through appealing visual design.

  • Developing and managing well-functioning databases and applications.

  • Writing effective APIs.

  • Testing software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

  • Troubleshooting, debugging and upgrading software.

  • Creating security and data protection settings.

  • Writing technical documentation.

  • Working with data scientists and analysts to improve software.

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary degree in Computer Science or related field.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years of relevant professional experience.
  • Solid programming skills; design and implementation of distributed business logic.
  • Experience in the technologies ASP.Net Core, Web Services, C#, PostgreSQL.
  • Knowledge in API design, e.g. REST paradigm.
  • Understanding of the Hadoop ecosystem.
  • Knowledge in web application development, e.g. using Angular.
  • Exposure to the AWS cloud platform.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position