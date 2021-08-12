Huawei SA launches digital skills training for female entrepreneurs

Huawei South Africa is calling on women entrepreneurs to apply for its digital skills training programme, Women4Tech.

The free online course is open to savvy, tech-forward women entrepreneurs, and aims to advance their skills and help them use new technologies to grow, improve and digitise their businesses.

The training comprises of three courses, Cloud Computing and how it benefits SMME’s, digital marketing for business success, especially in an increasingly competitive online market space, and the last part of the training is an introduction to App Development and a networking opportunity with award winning App Developers within the Huawei Mobile App ecosystem, and other successful women entrepreneurs.

“This Women’s Month we are proud to launch this unique campaign, to make women fundamentally more competitive in the digital economy. Women entrepreneurs and women owned micro businesses traditionally play a critical role in South African society and by extension the economy. Our Women4Tech programme is designed to support these businesses through ICT knowledge sharing, facilitating digital transformation and business growth,” says Vanashree Govender: media and communications manager at Huawei South Africa.

Participants in the training programme will each receive a free 6-month Huawei Cloud subscription.

“Cloud is where the world is moving to, but the challenge for micro enterprises is that costs for adoption and capability is often lacking. We have solutions like leveraging cloud in a pay as you go use model, that can help micro enterprises access services like, online accounting systems, targeted social media marketing and even compliance with regulations like protection of personal information or POPPI. These solutions are ideal for micro enterprises to use tech to take their businesses to the next level,” says Stone He, president of Huawei Cloud Southern Africa.

The digital marketing course will be delivered by Musa Kalenga, a renowned entrepreneur, investor and author.

“Over the last decade consumers have evolved in their need for information and the way they consume it. Technology has evolved to such an extent that the consumer context is now digital. The importance of digital marketing is that you can easily track and monitor how you reach, engage and convert consumers through strategic integrated communication,” says Kalenga.

The training is open to all women entrepreneurs, and they will be selected on several factors, including their readiness to adopt new technologies into their business. Women entrepreneurs interested in applying need to fill in a short application form and if selected to join the programme, they will be contacted.

Training Dates:

* Introduction to Cloud Computing: 16-18 August, 10:00-12:00

* Digital Marketing: 24 August, 09:00-15:00

* Introduction to Mobile App Development & Networking Session: 25 August, 10:00-14:00