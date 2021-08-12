Intermediate .NET Developer

Here’s a bunch of gems playing on a global scale! They are technically fearless and passionate; and are looking for a new-bee who is like minded and equally as talented when it comes to the .Net stack as they push towards a serverless development approach using Microservices, Cloud Functions + DB’s!

The role is suited to a solid Full Stack C# Software Developer with key experience in modern JavaScript tools including Node.js. You will get involved in the development of medium to enterprise web + mobile applications; work CMS + create custom SaaS applications for clients dotted all over the globe: London, New York, Africa.

This team has a fantastic social culture they are solid devs and technical thinkers who exceed expectations. They collaborate while building quality code; they are thinkers and do-ers. They are all things wonderful and joining them would be a career change for the win BUT you have to come with the same attributes.

For JHB/ DBN based devs you can also apply as they are happy to have team members working full remote.

This is what else you need to land the job:

3 to 5 years deep coding experience

Your key tech stack includes: ASP.Net MVC / C# / SQL / NoSQL / JavaScript / Node.js / HTML / CSS / RESTful Web API / Azure

You are also fluent in Open Source stacks: PHP, React, React Native, Xamarin, Angular, NodeJS, and API’s building lightweight modern apps

Honest, ethical, punctual and professional with a good sense of humour!

Qualifications:

Relevant IT qualification

Desired Skills:

Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

