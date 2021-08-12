IT Support Technician at Headhunters

Our client, a luxury, world renowned 5-star lodge located near Paterson, is currently looking to employ a IT Support Technician. This is a live-in / onsite position – accommodation is supplied for the successful candidate but not meals (accommodation is self catering styled) An awesome opportunity for a young and dynamic IT Technician.
Minimum criteria required:
- Matric and Relevant IT related qualification
- Network Connectivity (specifically Ubiquiti and Mikrotik)
- PC Hardware setup and support (including printers)
- A good understanding of Microsoft Windows and Office365
Experience in the following would be beneficial:
- IP Telephone support
- IP Video surveillance hardware
- Windows Server (Specifically Active Directory and Domain Controllers)
Key Performance Areas of this position include:
- IT infrastructure maintenance and upkeep
- IT equipment tracking
- Respond to guest queries and requirements regarding all IT matters
- Maintenance of all IT Systems
- Adherence to IT controls across the Team
- Assists in the effective management of the IT Asset Register
- Assists in the implementation of effective IT Infrastructure control and upgrade procedures
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Accommodation provided