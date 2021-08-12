IT Support Technician at Headhunters

Aug 12, 2021

Our client, a luxury, world renowned 5-star lodge located near Paterson, is currently looking to employ a IT Support Technician. This is a live-in / onsite position – accommodation is supplied for the successful candidate but not meals (accommodation is self catering styled) An awesome opportunity for a young and dynamic IT Technician.

Minimum criteria required:

  • Matric and Relevant IT related qualification
  • Network Connectivity (specifically Ubiquiti and Mikrotik)
  • PC Hardware setup and support (including printers)
  • A good understanding of Microsoft Windows and Office365

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

  • IP Telephone support
  • IP Video surveillance hardware
  • Windows Server (Specifically Active Directory and Domain Controllers)

Key Performance Areas of this position include:

  • IT infrastructure maintenance and upkeep
  • IT equipment tracking
  • Respond to guest queries and requirements regarding all IT matters
  • Maintenance of all IT Systems
  • Adherence to IT controls across the Team
  • Assists in the effective management of the IT Asset Register
  • Assists in the implementation of effective IT Infrastructure control and upgrade procedures

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Accommodation provided

Learn more/Apply for this position