IT Support Technician at Headhunters

Our client, a luxury, world renowned 5-star lodge located near Paterson, is currently looking to employ a IT Support Technician. This is a live-in / onsite position – accommodation is supplied for the successful candidate but not meals (accommodation is self catering styled) An awesome opportunity for a young and dynamic IT Technician.

Minimum criteria required:

Matric and Relevant IT related qualification

Network Connectivity (specifically Ubiquiti and Mikrotik)

PC Hardware setup and support (including printers)

A good understanding of Microsoft Windows and Office365

Experience in the following would be beneficial:

IP Telephone support

IP Video surveillance hardware

Windows Server (Specifically Active Directory and Domain Controllers)

Key Performance Areas of this position include:

IT infrastructure maintenance and upkeep

IT equipment tracking

Respond to guest queries and requirements regarding all IT matters

Maintenance of all IT Systems

Adherence to IT controls across the Team

Assists in the effective management of the IT Asset Register

Assists in the implementation of effective IT Infrastructure control and upgrade procedures

Employer & Job Benefits:

Accommodation provided

Learn more/Apply for this position