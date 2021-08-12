Network Engineer

Aug 12, 2021

Maintenance of ABIL IT data network

  • Build and maintain network
  • Identify and resolve network routing inefficiencies
  • Monitor and maintain sufficient capacity in the network
  • Liaise with service providers with regards to SLA’s and provision of resources
  • Manage configuration control in the network

Design Network Security Policy

  • Analyse security topologies, security media and best practices in network securities
  • Decide on security policy
  • Design the security policy
  • Submit the final security policy for final approval

Implement Security Policy

  • Initialise and implement the project plan to build the security policy
  • Acquire hardware equipment and associated software
  • Quality assure the security policy to quantify design benchmarks
  • Apply corrective measures until benchmarks are achieved
  • Deploy the final security policy into production

Monitor and Maintain the Security Policy

  • Monitor the firewall logs for security policy breaches
  • Identify and quantify the risks
  • Apply corrective measures
  • Conduct periodic audits on the security policy
  • Submit the audit findings to the Risk department for actioning
  • Monitor the system capacity

Customer

  • Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
  • Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations
  • Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings
  • Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
  • Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical
  • Attention to detail
  • Communication
  • Knowledge of Cisco Devices
  • Knowledge of Firewall Technologies
  • Listening Skills
  • People Management Skills
  • Project Management Skills
  • resilience
  • Stress Tolerence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

The Employer is a Financial Services Company within the Banking Sector

