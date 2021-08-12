Network Engineer

Maintenance of ABIL IT data network
- Build and maintain network
- Identify and resolve network routing inefficiencies
- Monitor and maintain sufficient capacity in the network
- Liaise with service providers with regards to SLA’s and provision of resources
- Manage configuration control in the network
Design Network Security Policy
- Analyse security topologies, security media and best practices in network securities
- Decide on security policy
- Design the security policy
- Submit the final security policy for final approval
Implement Security Policy
- Initialise and implement the project plan to build the security policy
- Acquire hardware equipment and associated software
- Quality assure the security policy to quantify design benchmarks
- Apply corrective measures until benchmarks are achieved
- Deploy the final security policy into production
Monitor and Maintain the Security Policy
- Monitor the firewall logs for security policy breaches
- Identify and quantify the risks
- Apply corrective measures
- Conduct periodic audits on the security policy
- Submit the audit findings to the Risk department for actioning
- Monitor the system capacity
Customer
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance
- Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations
- Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings
- Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times
- Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times
Desired Skills:
- Analytical
- Attention to detail
- Communication
- Knowledge of Cisco Devices
- Knowledge of Firewall Technologies
- Listening Skills
- People Management Skills
- Project Management Skills
- resilience
- Stress Tolerence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
The Employer is a Financial Services Company within the Banking Sector