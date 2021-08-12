Network Engineer

Maintenance of ABIL IT data network

Build and maintain network

Identify and resolve network routing inefficiencies

Monitor and maintain sufficient capacity in the network

Liaise with service providers with regards to SLA’s and provision of resources

Manage configuration control in the network

Design Network Security Policy

Analyse security topologies, security media and best practices in network securities

Decide on security policy

Design the security policy

Submit the final security policy for final approval

Implement Security Policy

Initialise and implement the project plan to build the security policy

Acquire hardware equipment and associated software

Quality assure the security policy to quantify design benchmarks

Apply corrective measures until benchmarks are achieved

Deploy the final security policy into production

Monitor and Maintain the Security Policy

Monitor the firewall logs for security policy breaches

Identify and quantify the risks

Apply corrective measures

Conduct periodic audits on the security policy

Submit the audit findings to the Risk department for actioning

Monitor the system capacity

Customer

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients by providing advice and assistance

Create understanding of the ‘real’ versus ‘perceived’ need through experience and expertise while complying with company polices legislation and regulations

Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings

Build a positive image by exceeding client expectations at all times

Treat internal and external customers fairly at all times

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Attention to detail

Communication

Knowledge of Cisco Devices

Knowledge of Firewall Technologies

Listening Skills

People Management Skills

Project Management Skills

resilience

Stress Tolerence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

The Employer is a Financial Services Company within the Banking Sector

