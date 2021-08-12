Samsung debuts new foldable phones

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is a multitasking device with a 7,6-inch Infinity Flex Display, and the first ever S Pen support on a foldable device.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is compact and pocketable design, with enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen built for quick use on the go.

“With Galaxy Z Fold3 Z Flip3 5G, Samsung is once again redefining the possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s fast-paced world,” says Justin Hume, director: integrated mobility at Samsung South Africa.

“As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we’re proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. These devices equip consumers with technologies that unlock new ways to maximise and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation.”

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are equipped with IPX8 water resistance and built with new Armor Aluminium – the strongest aluminium ever used on a Galaxy smartphone – along with the toughest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. In addition, both devices include a new protective film made of stretchable PET and optimised display panel layers resulting in a Main Screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices.

The Hideaway Hinge, first introduced on Galaxy Z Flip, enables the devices to stay in place at any angle in Flex mode. Sweeper technology means the bristles inside the Hinge are now shorter, helping to repel dust and other particles. Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 were also put through a strenuous folding test, verified by Bureau Veritas, to withstand folding 200 000 times.

Users can take advantage of fully optimised S Pen features on their foldable screen. S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold3 comes in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. Both feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect Galaxy Z Fold3’s Main Screen.

Enhanced Flex mode features let users do more at once and Galaxy Z Fold3’s updated Multi-Active Window displays on the device’s large screen. Users can also create a shortcut and reopen apps in the same way later thanks to enhanced App Pair. Plus, they can use Galaxy Z Fold3’s new Taskbar to quickly switch between apps without returning to the Home screen.

Galaxy Z Fold3 comes with a choice of three colours: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Galaxy Z Flip3 comes in a choice of four colours – Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black – plus new stylish ring grips and strap cases.

The redesigned Cover Screen is now four times larger and includes new Cover Screen widgets plus Samsung Pay.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 includes new, upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, while the new Flex Mode Panel feature makes apps look better and easier to use.

Samsung is expanding partnerships with Google, Microsoft and others, so users can enjoy more of their go-to apps.

Samsung also launched new Galaxy Buds2, as well as Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic.