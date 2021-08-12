Scrum Master at Talenttac

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors

Ensure that all projects are delivered on time, within the scope and within budget

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop and maintain detailed plan to track progress

Provide timeline and budget reports to Clients

Manage key deliverables/tasks with the internal team

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques

Report and escalate to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Perform risk management to minimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Manage operational activities, including user requests and system improvements

Manage several projects concurrently (multi-tasking)

Provide day-to-day customer liaison and be responsible for relationship management, project management and delivery

Manage the pipeline of multiple complex projects and workstreams, ensuring teams are working to fully agreed resource allocation levels

Manage the delivery of change through the Agile scrum processes

Coach the team to effectively apply Agile methodologies

Escalate commercial issues, where appropriate, including potential business opportunities

Prepare internal and customer reports

Collaborate with other Project Managers, exchanging ideas, working on improvements of the process both within the immediate team and across the company

Financial management, including project creation, time tracking and month-end processes to support the finance department

Our client is looking for a Scrum Master for two Agile Product Teams within the Customer & Digital Solutions team. Supporting and contributing to the management of projects, timelines, budgets and operational tasks of theirsoftware products. The role is responsible for managing projects, task deliveries, resource planning and prioritising accordingly with the team [URL Removed] Requirements

Matric

Formal Tertiary Qualification

Certified Scrum Master

PMP/PRINCE II experience/certification is a plus

Experienced using JIRA for Scrum and Kanban boards

At least 8 years work experience

At least 5 years work experience in a scrum master role

Proven experience in project/task management

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Be well organized and understand the product development process

Experience in the listed responsibility areas will be to your advantage

Strong experience in a fast-paced software development environment with proven use of Agile (scrum) development and knowledge of waterfall methodologies

Proven experience running scrum teams

Proven experience managing project budgets

Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail, with a desire to drive continuous improvement through the project lifecycle

Excellent people management skills and the ability to demonstrate stakeholder management responsibilities.

Good communication skills both written and spoken

Ability to take on all circumstances (even unfavourable ones) and recommend plausible solution(s) to facilitate stakeholder decisions

Ability to take a wider team view and manage accordingly

Flexibility and the ability to respond to rapidly changing situations

Learn more/Apply for this position