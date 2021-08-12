Senior Business Analyst – IT (Payments/ Financial Services)

Permanent
Cape Town
Role Purpose
To ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/ requirements within the payments/ financial services space
Role Objectives
Information Seeking & Analysis
? Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies
? Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements
? Understand the current trends and developments in the Retail Payments industry
? Requirement elicitation
Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing
? Gaining knowledge within the payments/ financial services area and sharing of that knowledge across the team/ training business users/ rendering support
? This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitation with both Business & IT
? Lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BA’s within the stream
Building & Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines
? To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support
? Work closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions
Theoretical knowledge and application
? Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits)
Time Management
? To deliver required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines
Minimum requirements
? Completed Tertiary qualification
FTI Diploma/ Formal training in Business Analysis and Design Methodologies
? 5 years Business Analysis experience within Payments (Understanding payment gateways and card rails)/ Financial Services (Retail experience will give you a major advantage here)
? Experience in participating in projects
? Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
? 5 years’ experience in ERP systems
? 2 to 3 years Retail industry
? 2-3 years SAP experience
? SAP Training and Coaching experience (advantageous)
Technical background required:
? Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills
? Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyse, describe, and evaluate data
? System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function
? System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem
? Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement
? Experience with Value Added Services: Money Wallet, Money Transfers, Savings & Gift Cards, Insurance, Airtime & Data, Bills and Tickets
Required Skills:
? Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
? Estimation and planning of Business Analysis effort for projects
? Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS or similar
? Business analysis and elicitation techniques
? Process re-engineering and improvement
? Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)
Desired Skills:
- IT Business Analyst
- Payments
- Payments Industry Experience
- Financial Services Industry experience
- Presentation & Workshop Facilitation
- Project Participation
- Business Modelling Tools
- Requirements Elicitation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus