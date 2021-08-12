Senior Business Analyst – IT (Payments/ Financial Services)

Permanent

Cape Town

Role Purpose

To ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/ requirements within the payments/ financial services space

Role Objectives

Information Seeking & Analysis

? Analyse and understand the current business environment and strategies

? Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements

? Understand the current trends and developments in the Retail Payments industry

? Requirement elicitation

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing

? Gaining knowledge within the payments/ financial services area and sharing of that knowledge across the team/ training business users/ rendering support

? This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitation with both Business & IT

? Lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BA’s within the stream

Building & Maintaining Relationships and Communication Lines

? To build and maintain a trust relationship with business users – by delivering what was promised and providing solid knowledge and support

? Work closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions

Theoretical knowledge and application

? Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits)

Time Management

? To deliver required tasks and documentation on time, and within agreed timelines

Minimum requirements

? Completed Tertiary qualification

FTI Diploma/ Formal training in Business Analysis and Design Methodologies

? 5 years Business Analysis experience within Payments (Understanding payment gateways and card rails)/ Financial Services (Retail experience will give you a major advantage here)

? Experience in participating in projects

? Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

? 5 years’ experience in ERP systems

? 2 to 3 years Retail industry

? 2-3 years SAP experience

? SAP Training and Coaching experience (advantageous)

Technical background required:

? Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills

? Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyse, describe, and evaluate data

? System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function

? System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

? Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement

? Experience with Value Added Services: Money Wallet, Money Transfers, Savings & Gift Cards, Insurance, Airtime & Data, Bills and Tickets

Required Skills:

? Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills

? Estimation and planning of Business Analysis effort for projects

? Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS or similar

? Business analysis and elicitation techniques

? Process re-engineering and improvement

? Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)

Desired Skills:

IT Business Analyst

Payments

Payments Industry Experience

Financial Services Industry experience

Presentation & Workshop Facilitation

Project Participation

Business Modelling Tools

Requirements Elicitation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

