Senior C# Developer – Pretoria – R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join a Sports Betting platform dominating the global industry!

Their banking and payments arm are looking for a handful of technically strong Senior C# Full Stack Developer’s, with a passion for IT development.

Ideally, they are looking for someone with key experience in banking and mobile money. You will produce quality code across all projects while working in a fast paced and challenging environment.

This team is on a mission to disrupt the way IT development is seen.

This is a Semi-remote setup. When you are in the office, you will find yourself enjoying a warm hearty meal while playing a chilled game of Fifa alongside your colleagues.

Requirements:

7+ years’ experience in C# development Microsoft Stack

Knowledge and experience in .Net 5, .Net Core, Web API, WCF/ Swagger and SQL

Expertise in modern JavaScript Tools such as Angular/ React/ Vue

Experience in Agile Practices

Experience in Azure or AWS (advantageous)

Qualification:

IT related qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS52508 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL

React

Angular

Web API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position