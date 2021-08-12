Senior Compute Engineer

Senior Compute Engineer – Windows Server

LOCATION: Johannesburg or Cape Town

Our client is an international solutions provider of digital services. They are actively altering the digital transformation for all their customers around the world. They have a global network that connects them to a variety of specialist hubs and strategic [URL Removed] are currently looking for an Senior Compute Engineer – Windows Server

JOB ROLE DESCRIPTION:

The primary purpose and function of this role is on the delivery of Windows Server services in a project [URL Removed] role will require an engineer with extensive experience in Windows Server system AD migration and implementations projects.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES:

– PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION AT A HIGH QUALITY STANDARD.

– TECHNICALLY LEAD PROJECT IMPLEMENTATIONS.

– CONTRIBUTING TO LOW LEVEL DESIGN DOCUMENTATION.

– CREATION OF STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES AND KNOWLEDGE ARTICLES.

– CONSULTATION WITH CUSTOMERS ON REQUIRED SOLUTIONS AND IMPLEMENTATION SCHEDULING AND TECHNICAL PLANNING.

– WORK WITH THE OTHER DEPARTMENTS AS NEEDED DURING PROJECT DELIVERY SUCH AS PMO AND BAU SUPPORT TEAMS AS IT RELATED TO PROJECT IMPLEMENTATIONS.

– LEAD TRANSITION ACTIVITIES IN A PROJECT CAPACITY TO THE EXISTING BAU TEAMS.

DELIVERY RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests in a project capacity.

– Attend meetings and working parties to represent the technical project team where necessary.

– Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.

– Attend customer sites for onsite project related activities.

– Help identify gaps in existing technical documentation, knowledge and skills.

– Creating and maintaining of technical customer documentation during the project phase.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:

– Accountable Execution.

– Agile Transformation.

– Cross-Business Engagement.

– Entrepreneurial Spirit.

– Excellent Customer Solutions.

– Impactful Communication.

– Inclusive Teamwork.

– Positive Resilience.

– Self-Driven Learning.

– Smart Decision Making.

REQUIREMENTS:

– Essential (5+ Years)

– Proven track record of previous successfully delivered of Windows Server projects in regard to migrations to new domains or implementation of new windows server solutions.

– Experience in migrating, configuring, troubleshooting, patching and administering the Microsoft Windows Server Operating Systems and key roles, including Active Directory, DNS, DHCP IIS, FTP, DFSR/ADFS/AD Connect and Clustering.

– Proficient understanding and ability to use PowerShell scripting.

– Desirable Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering Antivirus solutions.

– Experience in administrating Microsoft Azure and Office 365.

– Experience of administering/scheduling Backup and Replication Solutions.

– Administration and Configuration of Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager.

– Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering Exchange.

QUALIFICATIONS:

– Graduate or qualified by experience.

– Microsoft MCSA / MCSE

– ITIL Foundation

ADDITIONAL SKILLS / ATTRIBUTES:

– A structured and organised approach to complex problem determination and solving.

– Ability to work in a very busy and highly pressurised environment and deal with high impact, high profile incidents, problems, and changes.

– Able and comfortable to solve and troubleshoot problems remotely.

– Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

– A detailed and accurate approach to undertaking all duties.

– The ability to communicate both verbally and electronically in a clear, professional manner.

– A good listener, with the ability to communicate technical issues and resolutions to people of varying technical levels.

– The ability to work with minimum supervision and to maintain a high level of motivation and productivity.

– Client focussed and with customer care / services mindset.

– Professional telephone etiquette.

– Numerate and literate with an eye for detail.

– Professional & diligent team player but able to work independently and be self-motivated.

– Enthusiastic, energetic and confident.

– Light motor vehicle driving licence (Code B or code that includes B) and own reliable transport.

– Ability to obtain security clearance.

Desired Skills:

Delivery of Windows Server Services

Windows Server experience

AD Migration and Implementation

DNS

DHCP IIS

FTP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

