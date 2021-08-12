Senior Front End Developer at Talenttac

Write maintainable, performant code

Write unit tests

Take part in code reviews of other team members

Attend and contribute to scrum rituals

Create technical specifications based on User Stories

Mentor less experienced developers

Debug and problem solve incidents

We are looking for aSenior Front end DeveloperOur client is looking for someonewho is passionate about standards and best practices and does not compromise on quality.A developer with extreme attention to [URL Removed] Requirements

Minimum 8 years of development experience

Deep working knowledge of front-end languages, frameworks, and technologies, including TypeScript, HTML & SCSS, Angular LTS, Bootstrap, Ionic LTS, RXJS, Redux, NodeJS (Karma & Jasmine advantageous)

Light working knowledge of back-end languages and technologies, including TypeScript, PHP, NodeJS (Apollo server and NestJS advantageous)

Working in an Agile environment (you will be part of a Scrum team)

Working knowledge of GCP (Kubernetes, Docker, Cloud Storage, Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, CloudSQL)

Automation experience (Jenkins pipelines, NodeJS, ShellJS)

Appreciation of User Experience, and the ability to wireframe web and mobile interfaces

