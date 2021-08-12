Senior Software Developer at BET Software

BET Software is seeking Senior Software Developers, to turn business requirements into robust IT solutions that can be utilized for the improvement of business processes. This must be done by producing software that is both reliable and using experience gained through the industry to ensure that the business risk is minimized.

Minimum requirements:

5+ year’s commercial Software Development experience.

Highly skilled in C#, Entity Framework, MSSQL, and MVC – Microsoft stack.

Skilful in Bootstrap, TDD, Angular, KnockoutJS (would be an advantage)

A leader in setting up Design Patterns.

Experience in Visual Studio 2017 +, .NET Framework 4+, ASP. NET, .NET core (would be an advantage)

Experience with multitier applications with high security.

Experience with high-volume public-facing Web applications.

Advantageous

Completed or studying towards a relevant Degree or Diploma.

Responsibilities:

Design and implement MVC Web-based projects.

Be involved with planning meetings, documentation, and testing.

Use of Entity Framework, Bootstrap, Angular, KnockoutJS (would be an advantage)

Architecting multi-tier applications.

Take responsibility and understand software security features.

Create WebAPI services communicating to web applications.

Good eye for design and usability.

Understanding high transactional environments.

Undertake Code and peer reviews and understanding of design patterns.

Manage the design, delivery, and continuous improvement of software solutions across the organization in support of increasing the organization’s levels of automation and innovation.

Work closely with Team Leader and Project Manager to achieve business goals.

Partner with individual operational departments to provide technical solutions to business requirements, manage expectations and ensure the delivered solution is fit for purpose and is delivered on time based on provided deadlines.

Utilize a variety of Technical tools that are provided to ensure maximum effectiveness of IT solutions.

These tools will be based on industry best practices.

Must be a leader that sets the standard and expectations through example in his/her conduct, work ethic, integrity, and character. Must be an inspiration to others and set a level of coding standards that need to be a benchmark for others to follow.

Demonstrated ability to successfully develop, adapt and deliver Software solutions utilizing skills in software design, program design, and development using the latest software development methodologies. Effectively document these solutions for maintenance and hand these over for support.

Take full responsibility for tasks and projects assigned and make the necessary corrections to bring these projects into alignment with business expectations.

Lead discussions in the adoption of new technologies and be part of a committee dedicated to the continuous improvement of internal coding standards.

Ensure that the stakeholders are completely aware of the effectiveness of the solution and are trained in the correct use of the delivered software.

Create and maintain a positive and professional environment conducive to software development and mentoring.

Report on Software project deliverables to ensure all stakeholders are kept up to date on progress and ensure that deadlines are met.

Demonstrate strong communication skills, both verbal and written. Willingness to work overtime to ensure the delivery of projects assigned and communicate effectively when timelines are in danger of not being met.

Mentor Junior and intermediate developers by periodically reviewing checked in code to ensure that the standards expected are met and the logic within the code base is sound.

Assist management or the team with any other related ad-hoc duties.

Skills and competencies:

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Impressive planning, organizational, and time management skills.

Demonstrates exceptional attention to detail and enthusiasm.

Ability to take accountability and impressive problem-solving skills.

Demonstrates an exceptional level of customer service and high-quality standards.

Please note that only candidates who meet the stipulated minimum requirements will be considered.

If you have not been contacted within 30 days, kindly consider your application to be unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

Entity Framework

MSSQL

.Netcore

Asp.Net

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

At BET Software, we have an arsenal of top talent so it’s no wonder that we are leaders in software development, championing the creation and deployment of innovative software systems for the betting industry in South Africa and abroad. We pride ourselves on developing and maintaining vanguard software solutions for our customers from foundation to finish.

At the forefront of our game-changing development lies Syx Software, an application that is extraordinary in its ability to result in large volumes of transactions in rapid time. Syx is a ground-breaking online and retail software solution that offers customers a fully realised sportsbook with integration into casino betting, virtual games and live lotteries. Syx was pioneered by BET Software for the renowned Hollywoodbets brand and is designed to run on low-end hardware in locations with limited internet connectivity, which is extremely beneficial in an African context.

Our company is passionate about pushing technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions and other pioneering software solutions and systems. Currently surging forward on an exponential growth path, we’re increasing our international footprint and we are also currently on a massive drive to recruit top talent into our Army of All-Stars.

We may be a well-oiled machine, but our All-Stars are far from cogs. We don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. And our All-Stars understand the importance of refining their respective crafts. Armed with learning and development programmes, various opportunities for growth and well-deserved incentives, our All-Star Team at BET Software is well-taken care of. This helps to better serve both each other and our clients, and it shows in everything – from what we develop and produce, to what we value and believe. Check out the various vacancies we have and reserve your seaside spot by joining our All-Star Team!

