Social Media Web Designer

We need a social media designer, who is highly motivated, creative, and possess solid knowledge of marketing competencies. Ultimately, social media designer should be computer literate, highly organized, and able to work with little direction. This person will be responsible for designing and posting original content on online platforms. The responsibilities of a social media designer also include posting content on social media, designing graphic material, and attracting consumers via social media.

Social Media Designer Responsibilities:

Producing content to be posted online.

Increasing traffic and appealing to target audiences.

Creating posts, pages, and applications to attract customers. (Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube)

Using programming skills to build pages and applications.

Measuring key performance indicators.

Social Media Designer Requirements:

Degree in graphic design or computer sciences an advantage

Must have studied digital marketing and have video creation experience

Must know TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube

Good communication skills.

Creativity and graphic design skills.

Proficiency in Marketing disciplines.

Must be self-motivated.

Be able to produce original ideas.

Must live in Centurion/ Pretoria areas

Working from the office only

Desired Skills:

Social Media content

SEO

Social Media platforms

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

