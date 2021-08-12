Software Developer / Junior to Intermediate at Red Rock Recruitment

Aug 12, 2021

We are on the lookout for a junior/intermediate Software Developer for our client based in Boksburg. Essential:

  • 2-3 Years hands-on development experience
  • Linux SysAdmin
  • C/Python programming
  • HTML, CSS, & JavaScript
  • Document databases
  • Web APIs
  • OOP practices

Advantageous:

  • TypeScript
  • Angular (Preferrable) + RXJS
  • GCP & Firebase (Preferrable)
  • NodeJs

Attributes:

  • Analytical, technical with attention to detail and problem-solving skills
  • Motivated, self-starter, who can work as part of a productive, fast-paced team
  • Good attitude & able to work under pressure

Minimum RequirementsQualifications: Any relevant degree or courses relating to this position

Learn more/Apply for this position