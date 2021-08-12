Software Developer / Junior to Intermediate at Red Rock Recruitment

We are on the lookout for a junior/intermediate Software Developer for our client based in Boksburg. Essential:

2-3 Years hands-on development experience

Linux SysAdmin

C/Python programming

HTML, CSS, & JavaScript

Document databases

Web APIs

OOP practices

Advantageous:

TypeScript

Angular (Preferrable) + RXJS

GCP & Firebase (Preferrable)

NodeJs

Attributes:

Analytical, technical with attention to detail and problem-solving skills

Motivated, self-starter, who can work as part of a productive, fast-paced team

Good attitude & able to work under pressure

Minimum RequirementsQualifications: Any relevant degree or courses relating to this position

Learn more/Apply for this position