Software Developer / Junior to Intermediate at Red Rock Recruitment

We are on the lookout for a junior/intermediate Software Developer for our client based in Boksburg. Essential:
- 2-3 Years hands-on development experience
- Linux SysAdmin
- C/Python programming
- HTML, CSS, & JavaScript
- Document databases
- Web APIs
- OOP practices
Advantageous:
- TypeScript
- Angular (Preferrable) + RXJS
- GCP & Firebase (Preferrable)
- NodeJs
Attributes:
- Analytical, technical with attention to detail and problem-solving skills
- Motivated, self-starter, who can work as part of a productive, fast-paced team
- Good attitude & able to work under pressure
Minimum RequirementsQualifications: Any relevant degree or courses relating to this position