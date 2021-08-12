Solutions Architect

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Solutions Architect to join them on an independent contract basis

Tasks

Keep up to date with new technologies and industry trends and where applicable be responsible for the introduction of these to the IT business unit and / or organization as a whole

Conceptualizing, developing, and implementing relevant use cases and proof-of-concepts (POC)

Creation and upkeep of technical solutions / systems / product roadmaps

Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by business as well as any technical solutions required in the application or to ensure the quality

Assist development management team to drive and ensure that the relevant IT governance processes are followed

Consult with all relevant stakeholders in the definition of any technical processes and standards

Provide support to agile development teams and end to end design team to ensure consistency across the SDLC

Mentorship and coaching of IT team members with respect to technology and architecture principles

Assist team to establish as agile architecture and governance framework to enable creation of cloud ready solutions

Interaction with business and IT stakeholders to

Assist with project/solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), and potential resource requirements

Systems / Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.)

Qualifications and experience

10+ years hands on experience in the software development lifecycle

Minimum of 5 years in IT Architecture

Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation, and best practices

Solid understanding of

The SDLC within an agile environment

Application design and architecture (patterns, best practices, and technologies)

OO design principles (SOLID)

Problem solving

Source Control (preferably TFS/GIT)

Object Orientated Programming (e.g., C# .NET)

Relational Database Systems (e.g., MS SQL, DB2)

Integration Patterns and Technologies (e.g., SOAP, REST)

Architecture frameworks and methodologies (e.g., TOGAF, PEAF, ZACHMAN)

Cloud architecture fundamentals

Secure architecture and development practices

Competencies

Leadership

Communication

Building and maintaining relationships

Influencing, negotiating, and gaining commitment

Teamwork

Performance driven

Adaptability

Prioritize and manage time

Excellent problem-solving ability

Analytical thinking

Passionate and enthusiastic

Self-starter

Ability to motivate others

Honesty, integrity, and respect

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Solution Design

High-level design

Cloud

OOP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

