My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Solutions Architect to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Tasks
- Keep up to date with new technologies and industry trends and where applicable be responsible for the introduction of these to the IT business unit and / or organization as a whole
- Conceptualizing, developing, and implementing relevant use cases and proof-of-concepts (POC)
- Creation and upkeep of technical solutions / systems / product roadmaps
- Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by business as well as any technical solutions required in the application or to ensure the quality
- Assist development management team to drive and ensure that the relevant IT governance processes are followed
- Consult with all relevant stakeholders in the definition of any technical processes and standards
- Provide support to agile development teams and end to end design team to ensure consistency across the SDLC
- Mentorship and coaching of IT team members with respect to technology and architecture principles
- Assist team to establish as agile architecture and governance framework to enable creation of cloud ready solutions
- Interaction with business and IT stakeholders to
- Assist with project/solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), and potential resource requirements
- Systems / Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.)
Qualifications and experience
- 10+ years hands on experience in the software development lifecycle
- Minimum of 5 years in IT Architecture
- Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation, and best practices
- Solid understanding of
- The SDLC within an agile environment
- Application design and architecture (patterns, best practices, and technologies)
- OO design principles (SOLID)
- Problem solving
- Source Control (preferably TFS/GIT)
- Object Orientated Programming (e.g., C# .NET)
- Relational Database Systems (e.g., MS SQL, DB2)
- Integration Patterns and Technologies (e.g., SOAP, REST)
- Architecture frameworks and methodologies (e.g., TOGAF, PEAF, ZACHMAN)
- Cloud architecture fundamentals
- Secure architecture and development practices
Competencies
- Leadership
- Communication
- Building and maintaining relationships
- Influencing, negotiating, and gaining commitment
- Teamwork
- Performance driven
- Adaptability
- Prioritize and manage time
- Excellent problem-solving ability
- Analytical thinking
- Passionate and enthusiastic
- Self-starter
- Ability to motivate others
- Honesty, integrity, and respect
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] / [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- Solution Design
- High-level design
- Cloud
- OOP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric