SQL Developer

Primary purpose of the position:

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

Knowledge, skills and experience:

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines;

Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology and T-SQL;

Knowledge of programming language such as C# will be an advantage;

Knowledge and experience web services development will be an advantage;

Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request;

At least 2 – 3 years current experience

Education:

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;

Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

SQL

T-SQL

C#

Learn more/Apply for this position