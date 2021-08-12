SQL Developer

Aug 12, 2021

Primary purpose of the position:
Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.

Knowledge, skills and experience:

  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines;
  • Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology and T-SQL;
  • Knowledge of programming language such as C# will be an advantage;
  • Knowledge and experience web services development will be an advantage;
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request;
  • At least 2 – 3 years current experience

Education:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training;
  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • C#

