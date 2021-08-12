SQL Developer

Aug 12, 2021

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage
  • Matric

Knowledge, Skills, and experience:

  • At least 3 years current experience
  • Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology and T-SQL;
  • Knowledge of programming language such as C# will be an advantage;
  • Knowledge and experience Web services development will be an advantage;
  • Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request

Position Overview:

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software;
  • Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system;
  • Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software;
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures;
  • Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances;
  • Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems;

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • Transact SQL
  • Web Services

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

