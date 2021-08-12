SQL Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage
- Matric
Knowledge, Skills, and experience:
- At least 3 years current experience
- Sound knowledge of the Microsoft SQL database technology and T-SQL;
- Knowledge of programming language such as C# will be an advantage;
- Knowledge and experience Web services development will be an advantage;
- Ability to analyze a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
Position Overview:
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments, and application software;
- Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system;
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software;
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures;
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances;
- Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems;
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- T-SQL
- Transact SQL
- Web Services
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree