System Administrator

Position Purpose:

Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of the company Information Systems.

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

Global Operations

External

Customers

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification:

Matric Qualification

MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation

Minimum Experience

5 years experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems

Other Requirements

Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:

DESIGN INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND RELATED ARCHITECTURE

Tasks

Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible

KPIs

Respond within 1 day to request

Positive Staff feedback

Tracking Report /BI Tool

Performance Review

INSTALLING AND CONFIGURING INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible

KPIs

Respond within 1 hour to requests

Positive Staff feedback

Update Manager daily

Tracking Report /BI Tool

Performance Review

TROUBLESHOOT INFORMATION SYSTEMS ERRORS

Tasks

Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Provide Systems Engineer or Information Manager with regular progress reports

KPIs

Respond within 1 hour to requests

Accurate diagnosis of root causes

Efficient resolution

Update Manager daily

Positive Staff feedback

Tracking Report /BI Tool

Performance Review

PROVIDE SUPPORT ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager

Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible

KPIs

Respond within 1 hour to requests

Accurate diagnosis of root causes

Efficient resolution

Update Manager daily

Positive Staff feedback

Tracking Report /BI Tool

Performance Review

ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

Manage the Information Systems backups

Provide Systems Engineer and Information Manager with regular reports and updates

KPIs

Respond within 1 hour to requests

Positive Staff feedback

Tracking Report /BI Tool

Performance Review

Competency requirements for position

KNOWLEDGE

Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices

Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture

Knowledge of Customer Service principles

SKILLS

Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies

Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies

Written and verbal communication skills

BEHAVIORAL

Customer Responsiveness

Problem solving

Accurate

Attention to detail

Ability to operate independently and within a team

Key Performance Areas:

Design Information Systems and related architecture for the company 5%

Installing and configuring the company Information Systems 15%

Troubleshoot the company Information Systems errors 30%

Provide support on the company Information Systems 35%

Ensure the continuity of the company Networks Information Systems 15%

