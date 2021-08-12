System Administrator (MCITP/MCSA)

Aug 12, 2021

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification:

  • Matric Qualification
  • MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation

Minimum Experience

  • 5 years experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems

Other Requirements

  • Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:

DESIGN INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND RELATED ARCHITECTURE

Tasks

  • Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
  • Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible

KPIs

  • Respond within 1 day to request
  • Positive Staff feedback

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Performance Review

INSTALLING AND CONFIGURING INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

  • Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
  • Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible

KPIs

  • Respond within 1 hour to requests
  • Positive Staff feedback
  • Update Manager daily

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Performance Review

TROUBLESHOOT INFORMATION SYSTEMS ERRORS

Tasks

  • Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
  • Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
  • Provide Systems Engineer or Information Manager with regular progress reports

KPIs

  • Respond within 1 hour to requests
  • Accurate diagnosis of root causes
  • Efficient resolution
  • Update Manager daily
  • Positive Staff feedback

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Performance Review

PROVIDE SUPPORT ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

  • Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
  • Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible

KPIs

  • Respond within 1 hour to requests
  • Accurate diagnosis of root causes
  • Efficient resolution
  • Update Manager daily
  • Positive Staff feedback

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Performance Review

ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Tasks

  • Manage the Information Systems backups
  • Provide Systems Engineer and Information Manager with regular reports and updates

KPIs

  • Respond within 1 hour to requests
  • Positive Staff feedback

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Performance Review

Competency requirements for position

KNOWLEDGE

  • Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices
  • Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture
  • Knowledge of Customer Service principles

SKILLS

  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies
  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies
  • Written and verbal communication skills

BEHAVIORAL

  • Customer Responsiveness
  • Problem solving
  • Accurate
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to operate independently and within a team

Key Performance Areas:

  • Design Information Systems and related architecture for the company 5%
  • Installing and configuring the company Information Systems 15%
  • Troubleshoot the company Information Systems errors 30%
  • Provide support on the company Information Systems 35%
  • Ensure the continuity of the company Networks Information Systems 15%

