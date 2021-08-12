System Administrator (MCITP/MCSA)

Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:
- Matric Qualification
- MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation
Minimum Experience
- 5 years experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems
Other Requirements
- Must be willing to work overtime, if required
Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
DESIGN INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND RELATED ARCHITECTURE
Tasks
- Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
- Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible
KPIs
- Respond within 1 day to request
- Positive Staff feedback
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Performance Review
INSTALLING AND CONFIGURING INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks
- Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
- Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible
KPIs
- Respond within 1 hour to requests
- Positive Staff feedback
- Update Manager daily
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Performance Review
TROUBLESHOOT INFORMATION SYSTEMS ERRORS
Tasks
- Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
- Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Provide Systems Engineer or Information Manager with regular progress reports
KPIs
- Respond within 1 hour to requests
- Accurate diagnosis of root causes
- Efficient resolution
- Update Manager daily
- Positive Staff feedback
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Performance Review
PROVIDE SUPPORT ON INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks
- Receive requests from Senior Systems Engineer or Information Manager
- Resolve the requests efficiently and as quickly as possible
KPIs
- Respond within 1 hour to requests
- Accurate diagnosis of root causes
- Efficient resolution
- Update Manager daily
- Positive Staff feedback
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Performance Review
ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF INFORMATION SYSTEMS
Tasks
- Manage the Information Systems backups
- Provide Systems Engineer and Information Manager with regular reports and updates
KPIs
- Respond within 1 hour to requests
- Positive Staff feedback
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Performance Review
Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE
- Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices
- Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture
- Knowledge of Customer Service principles
SKILLS
- Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies
- Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies
- Written and verbal communication skills
BEHAVIORAL
- Customer Responsiveness
- Problem solving
- Accurate
- Attention to detail
- Ability to operate independently and within a team
Key Performance Areas:
- Design Information Systems and related architecture for the company 5%
- Installing and configuring the company Information Systems 15%
- Troubleshoot the company Information Systems errors 30%
- Provide support on the company Information Systems 35%
- Ensure the continuity of the company Networks Information Systems 15%