Telecoms/ Networking Specialist

Role Purpose:

Our client is looking for a Telecoms/Networking specialist. Our client has been doing telecoms/telephony for a while now and we want to run it as a separate division due to the growth they have experiencing. The individual were looking for will also be the supervisor for this division. It will start small, and the idea would be to grow it.

Requirements:

Excellent knowledge of PABX systems, particularly Yeastar.

5yrs or more Support experience

Layer 3 switching/VLAN knowledge essential.

Good routing/switching knowledge

Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals

Valid drivers license

Own reliable transport essential

Key Performance Indicators:

Provide 1 st and 2nd Line Support

and 2nd Line Support Quality control.

Customer interaction.

Assist with system long term planning.

Understanding customer requirements.

Router/Layer3 Switches settings and setup (VLANS).

System network setup and diagnose.

Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies regarding Voice solutions.

Update management on progress.

Update internal systems with all work carried out.

Update call administrators on progress.

Submit paperwork for month end. Logbooks, hours worked on systems and confirm all is correct.

Assisting Sales team with solutions and planning.

