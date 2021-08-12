Test Analyst

Role Purpose:

To actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered with a solid understanding of Quality Assurance.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Appropriate 3/4-year IT qualification
  • Exposure to the full software life cycle
  • At least 6 – 8-year experience in testing environment
  • Experience with Object Orientated design and implementation
  • Experience in XML schema design and implementation
  • Experience with n-tier design and implementation (server and client).
  • Knowledge of Data Transformation Services, File Transfer Protocol
  • Intensive troubleshooting knowledge

Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients
  • Execute the process of test analysis
  • Requirements extraction (from functional and system specifications for testable and non-testable functionality), with a focus on quality and testability.
  • Test analysis (analysing testable requirements to be able to create functional test cases)
  • Test case design (creating test cases from analysis, using parameters)
  • Test script and Data creation (create data to execute functional test cases, and incorporating data into data sheets)
  • Test Automation requirements
  • Test Environment configuration for specific solution
  • Test execution (execution of test within the target time according to test plan)
  • Responsible for the mentoring of other individuals on the test analysis practice
  • Staying current on latest test approaches and tools, and transferring this knowledge to test team, working closely with the Quality Assurance practice
  • Executing testing and monitor test execution by testers on applicable solutions
  • Defect management with Testers (Verify defects logged, as well as following up those defects are corrected)
  • Data management (ensuring that all data is restored to previous state, to successfully execute next test cycle)
  • Create and update of test repository with relevant content related to practice and solutions
  • Handling of change controls (late change in functionality which needs to be authorized by all stakeholders involved)

Documentation

  • Support the capturing of user stories and develop the impact and technical analysis from a testing perspective
  • Ensure that relevant knowledge of the system exist by developing on-going test cases
  • Perform document reviews, requirements review and system functionality overviews

Planning

  • Contribute to Agile planning sessions and retrospectives
  • Participate in Agile Ceremonies Daily stand-ups and SCRUM sessions

Competencies Required:

  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills
  • Self-driven with an ability to work independently as well as to function effectively within a team
  • Strong sense of responsibility and accountability
  • Strong decision-making skills

