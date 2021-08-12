Test Analyst

Role Purpose:
To actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered with a solid understanding of Quality Assurance.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Appropriate 3/4-year IT qualification
- Exposure to the full software life cycle
- At least 6 – 8-year experience in testing environment
- Experience with Object Orientated design and implementation
- Experience in XML schema design and implementation
- Experience with n-tier design and implementation (server and client).
- Knowledge of Data Transformation Services, File Transfer Protocol
- Intensive troubleshooting knowledge
Responsibilities:
- Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients
- Execute the process of test analysis
- Requirements extraction (from functional and system specifications for testable and non-testable functionality), with a focus on quality and testability.
- Test analysis (analysing testable requirements to be able to create functional test cases)
- Test case design (creating test cases from analysis, using parameters)
- Test script and Data creation (create data to execute functional test cases, and incorporating data into data sheets)
- Test Automation requirements
- Test Environment configuration for specific solution
- Test execution (execution of test within the target time according to test plan)
- Responsible for the mentoring of other individuals on the test analysis practice
- Staying current on latest test approaches and tools, and transferring this knowledge to test team, working closely with the Quality Assurance practice
- Executing testing and monitor test execution by testers on applicable solutions
- Defect management with Testers (Verify defects logged, as well as following up those defects are corrected)
- Data management (ensuring that all data is restored to previous state, to successfully execute next test cycle)
- Create and update of test repository with relevant content related to practice and solutions
- Handling of change controls (late change in functionality which needs to be authorized by all stakeholders involved)
Documentation
- Support the capturing of user stories and develop the impact and technical analysis from a testing perspective
- Ensure that relevant knowledge of the system exist by developing on-going test cases
- Perform document reviews, requirements review and system functionality overviews
Planning
- Contribute to Agile planning sessions and retrospectives
- Participate in Agile Ceremonies Daily stand-ups and SCRUM sessions
Competencies Required:
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills
- Self-driven with an ability to work independently as well as to function effectively within a team
- Strong sense of responsibility and accountability
- Strong decision-making skills