Test Analyst

Role Purpose:

To actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered with a solid understanding of Quality Assurance.

Experience and Qualifications:

Appropriate 3/4-year IT qualification

Exposure to the full software life cycle

At least 6 – 8-year experience in testing environment

Experience with Object Orientated design and implementation

Experience in XML schema design and implementation

Experience with n-tier design and implementation (server and client).

Knowledge of Data Transformation Services, File Transfer Protocol

Intensive troubleshooting knowledge

Responsibilities:

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients

Execute the process of test analysis

Requirements extraction (from functional and system specifications for testable and non-testable functionality), with a focus on quality and testability.

Test analysis (analysing testable requirements to be able to create functional test cases)

Test case design (creating test cases from analysis, using parameters)

Test script and Data creation (create data to execute functional test cases, and incorporating data into data sheets)

Test Automation requirements

Test Environment configuration for specific solution

Test execution (execution of test within the target time according to test plan)

Responsible for the mentoring of other individuals on the test analysis practice

Staying current on latest test approaches and tools, and transferring this knowledge to test team, working closely with the Quality Assurance practice

Executing testing and monitor test execution by testers on applicable solutions

Defect management with Testers (Verify defects logged, as well as following up those defects are corrected)

Data management (ensuring that all data is restored to previous state, to successfully execute next test cycle)

Create and update of test repository with relevant content related to practice and solutions

Handling of change controls (late change in functionality which needs to be authorized by all stakeholders involved)

Documentation

Support the capturing of user stories and develop the impact and technical analysis from a testing perspective

Ensure that relevant knowledge of the system exist by developing on-going test cases

Perform document reviews, requirements review and system functionality overviews

Planning

Contribute to Agile planning sessions and retrospectives

Participate in Agile Ceremonies Daily stand-ups and SCRUM sessions

Competencies Required:

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills

Self-driven with an ability to work independently as well as to function effectively within a team

Strong sense of responsibility and accountability

Strong decision-making skills

