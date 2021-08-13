Analyst Developer

Aug 13, 2021

Introduction
Analyze user requirements, design, build and support bespoke technical solutions in the cloud and across the environment. This is a 6 month contract position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.

Job description

  • Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements

o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
o Design and code programs of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

  • Maintain and support existing systems

o Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.
o Investigate and solve systems issues.
o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

  • Ensures effective operations

o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.
o Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback.
o Acting as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.
o Participating in Agile team meetings.

Minimum requirements

  • 3 year IT Diploma
  • 5 years programming experience (C#, .NET, .NET Core)
  • Azure development experience:

o Storage
o Function Apps
o Service Apps
o Service Plans
o Azure SQL
o Application Insights
o ARM

  • AWS development experience beneficial
  • SQL Server
  • REST API, WebAPI
  • ASP .NET, MVC, Blazor
  • Azure DevOps boards, repositories and pipelines with GIT, CI/CD
  • TDD and unit testing with Microsoft Test Framework or similar including Moq
  • In-depth understanding of development techniques, principles, and design principles

Additional Criteria

  • 5 years programming experience (.Net)
  • Excellent decision making and problem-solving skills
  • Solid agile understanding and experience
  • Ability to effectively collaborate with team and stakeholders
  • Proven product/project delivery experience
  • Show initiative by presenting new ideas and solutions
  • Demonstrable experience in designing, building and deploying robust, scalable cloud applications in Azure
  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
  • Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
  • Takes action to reconcile discrepancies
  • Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
  • Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities
  • Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
  • Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.
  • Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.
  • Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used
  • Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Azure
  • .Net
  • Agile
  • .Net Core

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

