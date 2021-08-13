Analyst Developer

Introduction

Analyze user requirements, design, build and support bespoke technical solutions in the cloud and across the environment. This is a 6 month contract position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.

Job description

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements

o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.

o Design and code programs of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.

Maintain and support existing systems

o Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.

o Investigate and solve systems issues.

o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.

Ensures effective operations

o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.

o Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback.

o Acting as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.

o Participating in Agile team meetings.

Minimum requirements

3 year IT Diploma

5 years programming experience (C#, .NET, .NET Core)

Azure development experience:

o Storage

o Function Apps

o Service Apps

o Service Plans

o Azure SQL

o Application Insights

o ARM

AWS development experience beneficial

SQL Server

REST API, WebAPI

ASP .NET, MVC, Blazor

Azure DevOps boards, repositories and pipelines with GIT, CI/CD

TDD and unit testing with Microsoft Test Framework or similar including Moq

In-depth understanding of development techniques, principles, and design principles

Additional Criteria

5 years programming experience (.Net)

Excellent decision making and problem-solving skills

Solid agile understanding and experience

Ability to effectively collaborate with team and stakeholders

Proven product/project delivery experience

Show initiative by presenting new ideas and solutions

Demonstrable experience in designing, building and deploying robust, scalable cloud applications in Azure

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information

Takes action to reconcile discrepancies

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

