Analyst Developer

Introduction
Analyze user requirements, design, build and support bespoke technical solutions in the cloud and across the environment. This is a 6 month contract position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.
Job description
- Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements
o Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
o Design and code programs of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.
- Maintain and support existing systems
o Interpret user requirements and translate into systems design.
o Investigate and solve systems issues.
o Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
- Ensures effective operations
o Implement approved changes as per change control and security process.
o Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback.
o Acting as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.
o Participating in Agile team meetings.
Minimum requirements
- 3 year IT Diploma
- 5 years programming experience (C#, .NET, .NET Core)
- Azure development experience:
o Storage
o Function Apps
o Service Apps
o Service Plans
o Azure SQL
o Application Insights
o ARM
- AWS development experience beneficial
- SQL Server
- REST API, WebAPI
- ASP .NET, MVC, Blazor
- Azure DevOps boards, repositories and pipelines with GIT, CI/CD
- TDD and unit testing with Microsoft Test Framework or similar including Moq
- In-depth understanding of development techniques, principles, and design principles
Additional Criteria
- 5 years programming experience (.Net)
- Excellent decision making and problem-solving skills
- Solid agile understanding and experience
- Ability to effectively collaborate with team and stakeholders
- Proven product/project delivery experience
- Show initiative by presenting new ideas and solutions
- Demonstrable experience in designing, building and deploying robust, scalable cloud applications in Azure
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
- Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
- Takes action to reconcile discrepancies
- Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
- Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities
- Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
- Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.
- Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.
- Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure
- .Net
- Agile
- .Net Core
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma