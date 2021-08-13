Johannesburg Our client specializing in the Financial Services sector are looking for an experienced Data Analyst to join their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
- B Degree or equivalent qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing / Data Science as majors)
- 3+ years data analytics experience.
- Experience using CAATS tools such as SQL or ACL;
- Experience building within SSRS and SSIS
- CISA / CIA Preffered
- SQL / ACL (or data analytics equivalent certification)
Responsibilities
- Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.
- Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.
- Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM) and address review notes where applicable.
- Request data from the client, document SQL/ACL queries, analyze data and document deficiencies identified after performing the required CAATs testing.
- Obtain data for internal audit assignments (by means of SQL or any other relevant sources).
- Analysis of data and identifying exceptions and trends by utilizing available data analysis software.
- Save all scripts used for any audit assignment.
- Prepare finalized working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.
- Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents
Please note, only short-listed candidates will be contacted