SA’s fastest growing, award-winning, independent credit providers is seeking a Database Administrator (DBA) to join their IT operations team. This position will be responsible for the implementation, maintenance and repair of the company’s databases, monitoring and improving database performance and capacity, assist in planning for future expansion re2quirements, coordinate and implement security measures to safeguard the database. The focus of this position will primarily be on OLTP, including performance management and secondly assisting with design and development as well as the coordinating and communicating of deployments to production.
KPA’s Encompass:
- Database administration
- Data storage optimization
- SQL monitoring and performance optimization
- Deployment access
- Business continuity planning
- Operational incidents
Functional Competencies:
Advanced knowledge of MS SQL Server 2008 R2, including:
- SSIS; SQL Mirroring, replication and log shipping; SQL security administration
- Management of files and file groups; Table archiving and partitioning
- Identify poorly performing SQL code; SQL DR technologies and SQL Backup and restore
- Strong in MySQL; Strong in System Administration (Windows & Linux), Systems Design
- Proficient technical and SQL troubleshooting skills
- Good understanding of enterprise architecture
- Good knowledge of servers, networks, desktop technologies and server virtualisation
- Change control processes and procedures
Desirable knowledge of/experience:
- JIRA, Agile Scrum, XP and Kanban methodologies
- Project management principles
- VMWare; CLR
- MS SQL Reporting Services and Analysis Services
- SQL 2012, Red Gate products, SQL Sentry and SQL High availability Behavioural Competencies:
- Confidence and Decisiveness
- Pro-Activity
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise
- Information Gathering and Problem Analysis
Qualification:
- Relevant degree/diploma in IT or related discipline
- Strongly recommended: MCDBA, MCSA: SQL Server and or MCSE: Data Platform
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years of MS SQL DBA experience
Email your CV and qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Unfortunately, due to the number of applications we receive, we’re not able to respond personally to every applicant. If you haven’t been contacted within 14 days of your submission, please consider your application unsuccessful.
