Database Administrator

SA’s fastest growing, award-winning, independent credit providers is seeking a Database Administrator (DBA) to join their IT operations team. This position will be responsible for the implementation, maintenance and repair of the company’s databases, monitoring and improving database performance and capacity, assist in planning for future expansion re2quirements, coordinate and implement security measures to safeguard the database. The focus of this position will primarily be on OLTP, including performance management and secondly assisting with design and development as well as the coordinating and communicating of deployments to production.

KPA’s Encompass:

Database administration

Data storage optimization

SQL monitoring and performance optimization

Deployment access

Business continuity planning

Operational incidents

Functional Competencies:

Advanced knowledge of MS SQL Server 2008 R2, including:

SSIS; SQL Mirroring, replication and log shipping; SQL security administration

Management of files and file groups; Table archiving and partitioning

Identify poorly performing SQL code; SQL DR technologies and SQL Backup and restore

Strong in MySQL; Strong in System Administration (Windows & Linux), Systems Design

Proficient technical and SQL troubleshooting skills

Good understanding of enterprise architecture

Good knowledge of servers, networks, desktop technologies and server virtualisation

Change control processes and procedures

Desirable knowledge of/experience:

JIRA, Agile Scrum, XP and Kanban methodologies

Project management principles

VMWare; CLR

MS SQL Reporting Services and Analysis Services

SQL 2012, Red Gate products, SQL Sentry and SQL High availability Behavioural Competencies:

Confidence and Decisiveness

Pro-Activity

Adhering to Principles and Values

Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise

Information Gathering and Problem Analysis

Behavioural Competencies:

Confident and decisiveness

Proactive

Adhering to principles and values

Applying professional / specialist / technical expertise

Information gathering and problem analysis

Qualification:

Relevant degree/diploma in IT or related discipline

Strongly recommended: MCDBA, MCSA: SQL Server and or MCSE: Data Platform

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of MS SQL DBA experience

Email your CV and qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Unfortunately, due to the number of applications we receive, we’re not able to respond personally to every applicant. If you haven’t been contacted within 14 days of your submission, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

MCDBA

MCSA

MCSE

SQL Server

MS SQL DBA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

independent credit providers

Learn more/Apply for this position