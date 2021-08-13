Great opportunity based in Johannesburg for Java Developer.
If you are looking to get exposure in new tech and awesome company, get in touch!
This role will require solid knowledge dealing with any type of Java app. The successful candidate will require the following experience.
Experience Minimum
- Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications
- 6 years Java systems development experience
- Java EE knowledge and experience
- Experience with SOAP and REST services
Preferred
- IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)
- Angular Framework
- Spring Framework
- ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience
- JMS, Tibco EMS experience
- Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
- SOAP and REST (XML/JSON
- Experience with Business Rules Management Framework
- Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted
For more information contact: Daniel Radebe on [Email Address Removed]