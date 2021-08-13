Performance Tester

Description:
- 3 years experience in a software project delivery environment
Requirements:
- ISTQB/ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing.
- Create and maintain test cases.
- Create and maintain Performance Test Scripts.
- System integration and User acceptance testing experience.
- Performance Testing tools experience. e.g., JMeter
- API Testing Experience (SoapUI, Postman)
- Understanding / experience of test methodologies and techniques.
- Test Analysis and Requirements management skills.
- SQL skills.
- Thorough application/report testing (delivers a high-quality product to the business for UAT)
- UAT training and support.
- Defect Management experience