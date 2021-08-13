- Responsible for managing the delivery of large scale, complex projects and initiatives. Project Managers are responsible for summarizing the progress and status of their projects both for overall project management and risk management purposes as well as for input into the change management process.
- Project Managers are responsible for initial project planning, estimating, and scheduling as well as management of the delivery of project results (usually to a specific business case).
- Project Managers manage the completion of project deliverables and escalate issues to the appropriate manager, leader, or steering team.
- Project Managers will collaborate with the business team, application team, infrastructure team and implementation partner in the delivery of projects.
- Project Managers will manage and report on the project budget, quality of deliverable content, on the escalation of resource performance issues.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Mandatory:
- Relevant degree
- Relevant project management certification (e.g. Prince 2 Practitioner, PMBOK, Microsoft Surestep)
- Recommended:
- Post graduate degree
- Dynamics D365 ERP module certification
- 3-5 years’ experience in a Project Manager position and has led significant number of successful complex technology projects, including ERP implementations (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft F&O D365 etc)
- Retail industry knowledge
- Manufacturing industry knowledge
- Functional area specialisation (e.g. Finance, Supply Chain, Merchandise, Manufacturing)
- Previous BA is an advantage as may lead team of Bas
POSITION OUTPUTS
Determine Operational Objectives:
- Co-ordinate project start-up and tracking meetings.
- Coordinate project prioritization forums (when required).
- Coordinate project steer-com forum (when required).
- Produce weekly projects tracking reports.
- Maintain projects dashboard.
- Produce project definition documents.
- Produce and manage project schedules.
- Produce project tracking minutes.
- Produce and manage project issues and risks logs.
- Draft project scope document.
- Resolve and manage project issues and conflicts.
- Coordinate project close-up and lessons learned workshops.
- Project financial management
- Vendor management
Innovation:
- Research, including options and recommendation for future customer and industry demands/trends
Project Management:
- Project delivered on deadline in scope of project plan / business case.
- Oversee the implementation of new technology or systems
Compliance to procedures:
- To deliver a solution as per request.
Training:
- Training of new and existing users to effectively and sufficiently use the system
Teamwork:
- Promote teamwork in the department and with the company.
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- project management
- risk management
- project deliverables
- ERP implementations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree