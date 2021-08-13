SA airports rank top in Africa

Airports Company South Africa’s three international airports have secured the top positions for African airports in the 2021 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

The World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted independently by customers themselves in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) ranked in first place on the African continent, followed by King Shaka International (KSIA) and O.R Tambo International in second and third places respectively.

The Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqberha and Braam Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein rounded out the African Top Ten in the awards.

CTIA also received the accolade of having the best airport staff in the continent; and KSIA was recognised as the best regional airport in Africa.

In key changes from previous years, the 2021 World Airport Awards recognise the efforts of global airports in adapting and meeting the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Refentse Shinners, spokesperson of Airports Company South Africa, comments: “We are delighted that ACSA’s largest airports have been voted by passengers into the top positions among Africa’s airports. This is a major achievement in these tremendously challenging times for airports and the entire global aviation sector.

“The inclusion of Covid-19 criteria to the passenger survey has ensured that the awards themselves remain relevant. In addition, these awards provide ACSA with further confirmation that we continue to meet global standards in health and safety measures at our airports.

“Our international airports also enjoy Airport Health Accreditation from Airports Council International. This means that, even though challenges remain for local and international travel, passengers may be assured that they are safe when moving through our airports,” says Shinners.

The past 18 months have been the most challenging and financially difficult period ever experienced by the world air transport industry, and airports have invested to provide the safest possible environment for their customers and staff during the global pandemic.

The annual airport customer survey for the awards operated from August 2020 until July 2021, with many travellers voting for their favourite / best airport based on pre-pandemic travel experiences, while other customers voted after their Covid-19 Airport Experience during the past 12 months.

The 2021 World Airport Awards include a special additional category which recognises the many changes and improvements made by airports worldwide to improve health, hygiene and safety standards during Covid-19.

The awards survey evaluates the customer experience across key performance indicators from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.