Senior Solutions Architect – Customer Experience x2

The primary responsibility of the Solutions Architect is to consult with the client and work with internalteams to create strategies, transformational designs and the architectural vision for complex solutionsthat address the clients’ needs. They provide multi-technology consulting services on all aspects ofapplication software, infrastructure and related technology components specic to the CustomerExperience domain.
Desired Skills:
- Avaya
- NICE
- Verint
- Genesys technology experience and design certications
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree