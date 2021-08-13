Great opportunity based in Johannesburg for Systems Architect.
If you are looking to get exposure in new tech and awesome company, get in touch!
This role will require solid knowledge dealing with any type of Java app, Jboss,SQL and Weblogic. The successful candidate will require the following experience.
Minimum Requirements
- B Sc (mathematics or informatics) beneficial
- 5-7 years in architectural role with experience in Java software development
Skills Required
- Excellent understanding of object oriented principals and java language fundamentals
- knowledge of commonly patterns
- EJB
- HTML
- JSF
- JAXB
- UML
- XML/XSD
- SQL
- JBOSS
- WEBLOGIC
Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted
For more information contact: Daniel Radebe on [Email Address Removed]