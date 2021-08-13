Systems Architect

Great opportunity based in Johannesburg for Systems Architect.
If you are looking to get exposure in new tech and awesome company, get in touch!

This role will require solid knowledge dealing with any type of Java app, Jboss,SQL and Weblogic. The successful candidate will require the following experience.

Minimum Requirements

  • B Sc (mathematics or informatics) beneficial
  • 5-7 years in architectural role with experience in Java software development

Skills Required

  • Excellent understanding of object oriented principals and java language fundamentals
  • knowledge of commonly patterns
  • EJB
  • HTML
  • JSF
  • JAXB
  • UML
  • XML/XSD
  • SQL
  • JBOSS
  • WEBLOGIC

For more information contact: Daniel Radebe on [Email Address Removed]

