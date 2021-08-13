Systems Engineer – Remedy Helix at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the JobTo assist the Team Lead in the IT Tools Team with support, engineering and administration of all common software application tools used by IT.The candidate will be responsible for providing engineering and administration on the Incident Management system. The candidate will be part of a team of engineers and administrators, supporting assigned systems, applications, and associated technologies in the [URL Removed] Objectives1. To assist with the administration and support of BMC Remedy HelixResponsible for supporting the Service Management System (Remedy) upgrades, change requests, improvements, fixes and overall structure and operations, under task-based, SDLC and Agile methods. Intermediate level knowledge in ITIL practice areas to support strategic discussion and direction in evolving the service catalog, self-service capabilities, cmdb, asset, incident, problem, work order, change, service level, knowledge, and request management design, workflow, implementation, and overall best practice. Day-to-day responsibilities include managing overall structure and content of the system. Perform change assessments, attend change control boards, provide or perform required change documentation and procedures. Review, clean-up user and system accounts as well as other system metadata. Manage user permissions. Present improvement ideas, analyse requests for change, draft and update system design documentation, understand and implement approved system change requests under change guidance, interface with users, support testing, and provide demos of the changes incorporated. Plan installation, upgrades, configuration, development and testing of BMC Remedy Helix Test and evaluate enhancement and modification of the Remedy Helix system Support internal and external teams with Remedy Helix integration Develop customised workflows in accordance to customer and project needs Assist in the creationupdating of Remedy Helix documentation2. Helix ITSM Smart Reporting Creation of custom reports Report functionality including aggregation, advanced functions, calculations, sections, report filters and sub query Report and chart formatting Creation of storyboards Creation of dashboardsQualifications

Grade 12

Industry Certification: BMC Certified Developer: AR System 9.x

Industry Certification: BMC Certified Administrator: AR System 9.x

Industry Certification: BMC Certified Administrator: BMC Atrium CMDB

Experience

Extensive Experience providing Remedy System administration services

Experience supporting large user enterprise environments

Experience implementing large scale Remedy-based ITSM solutions.

Prior Remedy development experience

Years (3-5) X Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting

Experience in a cloud based environment

Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices from Agile, Waterfall

Experience in documenting environment and processes

Knowledge and Skills

Excellent BMC Remedy product knowledge

Understanding of designing and developing Remedy for multi-tiered user support including Service Desk and IT Operations

Understanding of the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) principles

Proficiency in configuring the BMC ITSM Suite, and integrated systems Scripting experience Java, C, HTML, CSS, PowerShell, and Bash within and outside of the BMC Remedy System.

Ability to ascertain information about current organisational processes and how to go about organising and improving IT Service Management practices based on the feedback. Knowledge of standard security guidelines.

Expertise in software development, software testing methodologies, release management and operations processes and standards.

Learn more/Apply for this position