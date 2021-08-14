Java Technical Lead

Aug 14, 2021

Technical Lead (Java)
Overview
Leading the Development Process

  • Work with and direct the teams software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality
  • Collaborate closely with the teams BAs on the efficient transition of BDDs and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.
  • Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software
  • Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation
  • Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required
  • Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems

Supporting the Scrum Master

  • Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos and other Scrum related meetings
  • Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline and progress for the delivery of working software
  • Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process
  • Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

  • Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code
  • Provide technical leadership to the teams software engineers through coaching and mentorship
  • Identify and encourage areas for growth, education and development within the team

General Responsibilities

  • Analysis and Design
  • Technical design review and approval
  • BitBucket Admin
  • Confluence Updates
  • Review estimates and weighting
  • Code reviews and merges
  • SOW review
  • UAT Handover review
  • Support Handover review
  • Test cases review
  • Automation test review
  • Support Test Lead
  • Review deployment artefacts
  • Identify deployment team
  • Support production deployments
  • Keep master updated
  • Highlightrisks / issues / dependencies
  • Team training / skilling-up sessions
  • Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
  • Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously
  • Development (Java)

General Requirement:

  • Self-Starting Leader capable or working under pressure
  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development
  • Java Developer with +5 years experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:
    • Java 1.8+
    • Java J2EE preferred
    • JSF
    • Oracle and PL /SQL focussed
    • Java Persistence API (JPA) or NHibernate
    • Shell Scripting
    • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP,REST, XML-RPC etc)
  • The following additional skills would be advantageous:
    • JBoss beneficial
    • Multi-Threading Beneficial
    • Command Pattern beneficial
    • Docker
    • OpenShift/Kubernetes
    • APIGEE
    • Azure DevOps
    • Pivotal Kubernetes
    • CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, Azure DevOps, etc)

