Systems Engineer

Pretoria East

Job Purpose:

Responsible for all phases of systems administration and support within a UNIX/LINUX environment. You will configure, install, administer, operate, upgrade, monitor, sustain, and support existing data centers, network, hardware, software, processes, applications, systems, peripherals, and other related infrastructure.

Role Responsibilities:

Responsible for the installation, upgrade, maintenance, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems, network servers, and virtualization.

SAN zoning and provisioning.

Storage volume creation and allocation.

Applying all appropriate security and firmware patches in a timely manner, and assisting in creating, maintaining, and adhering to the organizations patch management plans.

Maintaining and optimise all infrastructure components such as server hardware, storage systems, virtualisation platforms, software automation.

Scripting and automation of tasks.

Provide documentation and technical specifications to IT staff for planning and implementing new or upgrades of IT infrastructure.

Investigate, advise and test BCP/DRP procedures and actions.

Test all measures to ensure a stable and secure environment.

Monitor system logs for preventative maintenance.

Operate Backup software to ensure yearly, monthly, and daily backups complete for data protection.

Utilize change and incident management systems to achieve highly available enterprise systems.

Will be required to work outside normal hours and be part of an out of hours on-call rotation.

Preferred Requirements:

Sound knowledge on SOLARIS 10/11 in a SPARC / INTEL environment

Oracle Enterprise Manager Ops Centre work experience

Linux systems internals and kernel tuning

3rd party SAN principles and configuration e.g. PURE, IBM V7000 SUN SPARC, INTEL platforms experience

Knowledge on Kubernetes and Puppet/Chef/Ansible will be an advantage

Knowledge of LDAP and AD integration.

Experience in Shell scripting, Perl, bash etc.

Knowledge of High Availability concepts, Disaster Recovery and Replication

Performance monitoring via utilities and commands

Knowledge of networking protocols and technologies (TCP/IP, SOAP, HTTPS, HTTP, RADIUS, FTP, SMTP, SNMP, DNS, DHCP).

A qualification like an LPIC, Linux+, RHCSA or the equivalent is not a requirement but would be beneficial.

Ability to learn quickly and work independently

General:

Selected candidates may be required to write a practical skills test before appointment will be considered.

