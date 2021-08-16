Advanced Software Developer

Our Client in the Information Technology Industry is seeking a Advanced Systems Developer to join their office based in Port Elizabeth.
Duties & Responsibilities
Deliver high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on company offerings, on time and within budget
Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development
Desired Experience & Qualification
Proven track record with minimum 2-4/5 years of experience preferred.
BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
We need someone to start within the next 1 – 2 months maximum, but the sooner the better
Candidate must be PE based or willing to relocate to PE
Candidate must also be willing to work remotley when required due to COVID and otherwise
Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required:
Development
- Web, Windows & Mobile Development
- NET Framework and Core
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
- jQuery, Angular and React
- ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
- Web Services (REST & SOAP)
Databases
- SQL Server 2012-2019
- Database Design
- Database Administration
Applications
- Windows Server 2012-2019
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
- Git source control
Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:
Development
- SharePoint 2010-2019 & Online
- Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online
- Workflow Development
- Nintex or K2
- Office 365 Development
- Azure Developmen
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
