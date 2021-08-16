Analyst Intern at Letsema Consulting

Letsema Consulting (www.letsema.co.za) is partnering with the Government and Labour in the YES (Youth Employment Services) Programme (www.yes4youth.co.za). In terms of our participation, we are looking to employ the services of an Intern Analyst to join our consulting Strategy Practice.

Candidates who are registered online with the YES programme and meet the qualifying criteria are welcome to apply for this job opportunity. The position is a fixed term 1 year contract and the terms and guidelines for Employers under the YES programme will be adhered to.

YES CANDIDATES ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS UNDER THE PROGRAMME:

Black South African citizens

Between 18 – 35 years old

Currently Unemployed

Please note, if you have been qualified by the YES programme, we will require written proof of this. Refer to the link to register with the YES initiative: [URL Removed]

STRATEGY PRACTICE

Letsema’s Strategy Practice has a measurable track record of strategy facilitation, development and enablement , we operate in environments where businesses face both tactical and strategic challenges and we offer our partners strategic direction and guidance in an unpredictable and uncertain environment through our full-suite of strategy services.

We have the expertise to enhance the decision-making process and prepare our clients for their strategic journeys. Using proprietary methods, we navigate complex and ambiguous contextual settings and convert data into intelligence to equip clients with the right information to make impactful strategic decisions for their business.

INTERN ANALYST – DESCRIPTION OF THE ROLE

The Strategy practice is currently looking for a team-centric, hardworking, strong-willed analyst to assist the practice in a broad range of exciting and challenging workstreams across multiple projects.

The purpose of the role is to support the team in delivering value-driven solutions for clients

and support on business development/ internal business initiatives where required. Delivery usually takes place in a team setting under stringent timelines; therefore, the candidate is required to work on multiple tasks and manage delivery responsibilities in a manner that ensures deadlines are met.

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

The candidate is required to conduct/participate in:

Market research (desktop and primary research)

Data gathering (quantitative and qualitative analysis)

Story-lining, fact-finding, and insight derivation

Document formulation (MS Word and PowerPoint)

Business case creation (cost-benefit)

Workstream management (time and quality management)

Support strategy workshop facilitations

Building positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Effective teamwork, self-management, and alignment with Letsema values

KEY CHARACTERISTICS OF THE CANDIDATE

Self-motivated and disciplined

Willing to support on multiple initiatives at any given time

Flexible working under different circumstances and project environments

ability to build strong rapport with internal/external team

Able to project and foster trust within the team

Strong Business Acumen

Strong Ethical Conduct

Problem Solving

Interpersonal skills

Presentation skills

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

Matric and a higher tertiary education or degree (preferably in the finance, business or engineering)

Post graduate qualification will be an advantage

Basic Microsoft office skills (with a focus on PowerPoint and Excel)

Exceptional and consistent academic results and performance

MORE ABOUT LETSEMA

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group. The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger. Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey and ensure sustainability.

Our six practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society.

