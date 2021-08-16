Business Analyst IT

Are you an ‘out of the box’ thinker who can back your ideas with hard research, a team player that is comfortable collaborating with developers, architects and business stakeholders?

Are you a self-starter, enjoy showing initiative, take ownership of your source system and enjoy getting involved in the detail? Then apply today!

I have an exciting opportunity for a Business Analyst responsible for capturing the business requirements of the business and write user stories and do analysis to support the Scrum team.

KPA’s Include:

Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

Identify the appropriate stakeholders

Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis

Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items

For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including database structures and process flows)

Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration

Investigate, evaluate, design and propose solutions to address business requirements

Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations

Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements and business domain details

Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders

Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team

Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service

Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the estimate time

Capture areas of opposing opinion

Requirements Analysis

Ensure that requirements are prioritized.

Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the requirements

Define Assumptions, Constraints and Risks

Ensure that requirements specifications meet the necessary standard of quality

Validate that all requirements support the business architecture Solution Assessment and Validation

Ensure that the proposed solution meet the stakeholders’ requirements

Assist the testing team to ensure the solution is validated against the business requirements

Assess whether the organisation is ready to make effective use of the solution

Business Analyst Life Cycle Management

Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the business requirements

Ensure that the requirement specifications meet the necessary standard of quality

Act as interface with business and the delivery team during the SDLC

Understands and can describe the basic function of the business’s core system

Functional Competencies:

Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies.

Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements

Experience working in a scrum development process.

Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy

Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service Behavioural Competencies:

Information gathering and problem analysis

Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise

Creating and Innovating

Quality and Detail orientation

Developing Self

Detail Orientated

Pro-active and showing ownership for work

Qualifications:

3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/analytical related field of study

Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent Experience

3+ Years in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

SDLC

SQL

SCRUM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Independent Credit Provider

