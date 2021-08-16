Business Analyst IT

Aug 16, 2021

Are you an ‘out of the box’ thinker who can back your ideas with hard research, a team player that is comfortable collaborating with developers, architects and business stakeholders?

Are you a self-starter, enjoy showing initiative, take ownership of your source system and enjoy getting involved in the detail? Then apply today!

I have an exciting opportunity for a Business Analyst responsible for capturing the business requirements of the business and write user stories and do analysis to support the Scrum team.
KPA’s Include:
Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

  • Identify the appropriate stakeholders
  • Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis
  • Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items
  • For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including database structures and process flows)

Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration

  • Investigate, evaluate, design and propose solutions to address business requirements
  • Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations
  • Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements and business domain details
  • Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders
  • Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service
  • Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the estimate time
  • Capture areas of opposing opinion

Requirements Analysis

  • Ensure that requirements are prioritized.
  • Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the requirements
  • Define Assumptions, Constraints and Risks
  • Ensure that requirements specifications meet the necessary standard of quality
  • Validate that all requirements support the business architecture Solution Assessment and Validation
  • Ensure that the proposed solution meet the stakeholders’ requirements
  • Assist the testing team to ensure the solution is validated against the business requirements
  • Assess whether the organisation is ready to make effective use of the solution

Business Analyst Life Cycle Management

  • Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the business requirements
  • Ensure that the requirement specifications meet the necessary standard of quality
  • Act as interface with business and the delivery team during the SDLC
  • Understands and can describe the basic function of the business’s core system

Functional Competencies:

  • Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies.
  • Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements
  • Experience working in a scrum development process.
  • Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy
  • Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service Behavioural Competencies:
  • Information gathering and problem analysis
  • Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Quality and Detail orientation
  • Developing Self
  • Detail Orientated
  • Pro-active and showing ownership for work

Qualifications:

  • 3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/analytical related field of study
  • Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent Experience
  • 3+ Years in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment

Email your CV & qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • SDLC
  • SQL
  • SCRUM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Independent Credit Provider

Learn more/Apply for this position