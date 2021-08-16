Business Analyst IT

Are you an ‘out of the box’ thinker who can back your ideas with hard research, a team player that is comfortable collaborating with developers, architects and business stakeholders?
Are you a self-starter, enjoy showing initiative, take ownership of your source system and enjoy getting involved in the detail? Then apply today!
I have an exciting opportunity for a Business Analyst responsible for capturing the business requirements of the business and write user stories and do analysis to support the Scrum team.
KPA’s Include:
Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring
- Identify the appropriate stakeholders
- Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis
- Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items
- For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including database structures and process flows)
Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration
- Investigate, evaluate, design and propose solutions to address business requirements
- Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations
- Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements and business domain details
- Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders
- Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service
- Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the estimate time
- Capture areas of opposing opinion
Requirements Analysis
- Ensure that requirements are prioritized.
- Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the requirements
- Define Assumptions, Constraints and Risks
- Ensure that requirements specifications meet the necessary standard of quality
- Validate that all requirements support the business architecture Solution Assessment and Validation
- Ensure that the proposed solution meet the stakeholders’ requirements
- Assist the testing team to ensure the solution is validated against the business requirements
- Assess whether the organisation is ready to make effective use of the solution
Business Analyst Life Cycle Management
- Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the business requirements
- Ensure that the requirement specifications meet the necessary standard of quality
- Act as interface with business and the delivery team during the SDLC
- Understands and can describe the basic function of the business’s core system
Functional Competencies:
- Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies.
- Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements
- Experience working in a scrum development process.
- Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy
- Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service Behavioural Competencies:
- Information gathering and problem analysis
- Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise
- Creating and Innovating
- Quality and Detail orientation
- Developing Self
- Detail Orientated
- Pro-active and showing ownership for work
Qualifications:
- 3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/analytical related field of study
- Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent Experience
- 3+ Years in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment
Email your CV & qualifications to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- SDLC
- SQL
- SCRUM
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Independent Credit Provider