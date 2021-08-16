DevOps Engineer at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry based in Cape Town is currently looking to employ a DevOps Engineer.
Main purpose of the position:
- The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies.
Experience, Skills and Knowledge:
- 3-4 years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer.
- 3-year degree/diploma in the technology field.
- AWS DevOps Professional Certification.
- Good understanding of Agile processes.
- Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control.
- Ability to code and script.
- Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Process-oriented with great documentation skills.
- Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available service.
- Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins.
Familiarity with the following technologies:
- Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.
- Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.
- Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.
- Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.
Key Performance Areas:
Project Planning:
- Participate in the processes of strategic project-planning meetings.
- Providing guidance and expertise on system options, risk, impact, and costs vs. benefits.
- Create and share operational requirements and development forecasts to allow timely and
accurate planning of projects.
Development:
- Responsible for developing and building IT solutions.
- Install and configure solutions, implement reusable components, translate technical
requirements, assist with all stages of test data, develop interface stubs and simulators,
and perform script maintenance and updates.
Deployment:
- Build automated deployments through the use of configuration management technology.
- Responsible for making modules ready for production, which entails moving them according to specific procedures and documenting knowledge transfer.
Maintenance and Troubleshooting:
- Responsible for routine application maintenance tasks.
- Create requirements and procedures for implementing routine maintenance.
- Troubleshooting existing information systems for errors and resolving errors.
Performance Management:
- Evaluate existing applications and platforms.
- Give recommendations for enhancing performance via gap analysis, identifying the most
practical alternative solutions, and assisting with modifications.
Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns:
- Guide and implement software and product design.
- Produce code in line with project requirements.
- Implement and maintain appropriate security standards.
- Perform and request code reviews.
- Write and maintain unit and functional tests.
Debugging software for optimum functioning:
- Reproducing and locating the source of reported bugs and issues.
- Fix bugs and issues.
- Communicate errors and solutions to product owners.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.