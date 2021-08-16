DevOps Engineer at Mediro ICT

The company based in Sandton is urgently looking for a DevOps Engineer for a 12-month contract for the IT Operations team. Email your CV and salary slip to [Email Address Removed].Responsible to collaborate with software developers, system operators, and other IT staff members tomanage system and code releases. Cross and merge the barriers that exist between software development, testing and operations teams and keep existing platforms and applications to 99.99% available. The role:

Build scalable, efficient cloud infrastructure solutions

Implement automation tools and frameworks (CI/CD pipelines)

Build, Manage and Support environments in Azure and AWS cloud

Deploy updates and fixes via automated pipelines

Troubleshoot production issues and coordinate with the development team to streamline code deployment.

Evaluate existing applications and platforms, recommendation and implement alternative solutions for enhancing performance

Conduct systems tests and manage security, performance, and availability

Design, develop and implement software integrations

Analyze code and communicate detailed reviews to development teams to ensure a marked improvement in applications and the timely completion of projects.

Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation

Minimum RequirementsEducation:

B.Sc. Degree in Computer Science,

Experience:

3+ years experience as a DevOps Engineer or equivalent software-engineering role.

Expert in code deployment tools (Puppet, Ansible, and Chef)

Managing AWS infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture.

Automation of development processes

Experience in network, server, and application-status monitoring

Strong command of software-automation production systems (Jenkins and Selenium

Working knowledge of Ruby or Python and known DevOps tools like Git and GitHub

Working knowledge of databases and SQL (Structured Query Language)

Knowledge:

SDLC

ITIL

ServiceNow

Required Skills:

AWS and Azure Cloud

Jenkins

Strong Linux skills

Kubernetes

Ansible

Terraform

Puppet

CFEngine

