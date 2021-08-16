Front End Developer (Port Elizabeth) at Profile Personnel

Front End Developer required for automotive manufacturing company based in Port Elizabeth to design and implement frontend data analytics. You will deal with medium to advanced business issues that have medium to high complexity.

Your role will include but not limited too:

Deep knowledge of data visualization tools like Qlik Sense and/ or Tableau

Extensive knowledge of Java development tools and REST and JSON interfaces

Good knowledge of automation tools and/ or software to automate data pipelines (e.g. Linux and bash scripting)

Good knowledge in programming languages Python and Java and operational experience with statistical analysis tool

Basic knowledge and experience with modern software development solutions based on micro services and application containerization (e.g. Docker)

Familiar with common cloud architectures and respective data science tools especially on Microsoft Azure

Knowledge of advanced analytics, statistics and machine learning methods is a plus

Up to date knowledge of the current developments in data science

To be considered for this role, you will have

Degree in the field of Computer Science and/or Information/ Media Design preferred / alternatively 5 years of relevant professional experience

Experience in user friendly design of data analytics frontends

Track record in delivering frontends using Qlik and/or Tableau as well customized developed solutions

Experience with JavaScript (D3.js, [URL Removed] frontend development using REST, JSON interfaces

Experience in agile product management like SCRUM, Kanban

Certifications in data science and/ or data technology

Hands-on capability and support of data science workflow beyond frontend tasks

Experience in working in a Tech company or start-up

Defined and set-up frontend technology for another company

