Frontend Software Developer (Velocity) – Contract – Johannesburg – up to R1 1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Aug 16, 2021

What is your passion aside from software Development? Well, I’m hoping it’s along the lines of prestigious new cars with innovative cutting-edge technology, because a leading organisation within the automotive industry is currently on the search for their next best Software Developer to join their continually expanding techno savvy faction.

Requirements:

  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily

Responsibilities:

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
  • Implement pixel perfect UI designs
  • Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
  • Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable
  • Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover
  • Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience
  • Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated and considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, or similar

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • UI
  • Js logic

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

