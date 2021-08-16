Frontend Software Developer (Velocity) – Contract – Johannesburg – up to R1 1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

What is your passion aside from software Development? Well, I’m hoping it’s along the lines of prestigious new cars with innovative cutting-edge technology, because a leading organisation within the automotive industry is currently on the search for their next best Software Developer to join their continually expanding techno savvy faction.

Requirements:

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily

Responsibilities:

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions

Implement pixel perfect UI designs

Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic

Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable

Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover

Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience

Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality

Ensure that all processes have been investigated and considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, or similar

