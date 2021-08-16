Frontend Software Developer (Velocity) – Contract – Johannesburg – up to R1 1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

What is your passion aside from software Development? Well, I’m hoping it’s along the lines of prestigious new cars with innovative cutting-edge technology, because a leading organisation within the automotive industry is currently on the search for their next best Software Developer to join their continually expanding techno savvy faction.
Requirements:
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily
Responsibilities:
- Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
- Implement pixel perfect UI designs
- Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
- Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable
- Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover
- Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience
- Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated and considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, or similar
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- UI
- Js logic
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree