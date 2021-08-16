Intermediate Java Analyst Developer at Reverside

Intermediate Java Analyst Developer Role in Pretoria

About The Employer:

Must have:

A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)

Minimum 7 years experience for intermediate and minimum 5 years experience for senior level

Java SE and Java EE software development

Database design and development (Oracle Database and MS SQL Server)

XML, XSD and XSLT

Web Services

C# knowledge advantageous

The following will be an added advantage

Advanced ability to design/architect and develop IT solutions.

Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill

IT enablement planning knowledge and skill

IT enablement legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill

Competencies:

analytical skills;

building trust;

service orientation;

decision making;

verbal and written communication;

time and work management;

problem solving and analysis;

contribute to team success;

solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and

Motivated self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)

The following will be an added advantage

Key deliverables:

The following artefacts are expected:

Timeline documents

Technical Requirements Specification documentation

Deployment documents

Unit Testing report

Release NotesChange Request documentation

Working ICT solution

