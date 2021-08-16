Intermediate Java Analyst Developer at Reverside

Aug 16, 2021

Intermediate Java Analyst Developer Role in Pretoria

About The Employer:

Must have:

  • A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)

  • Minimum 7 years experience for intermediate and minimum 5 years experience for senior level

  • Java SE and Java EE software development

  • Database design and development (Oracle Database and MS SQL Server)

  • XML, XSD and XSLT

  • Web Services

  • C# knowledge advantageous

The following will be an added advantage

  • Advanced ability to design/architect and develop IT solutions.

  • Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill

  • IT enablement planning knowledge and skill

  • IT enablement legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill

Competencies:

  • analytical skills;

  • building trust;

  • service orientation;

  • decision making;

  • verbal and written communication;

  • time and work management;

  • problem solving and analysis;

  • contribute to team success;

  • solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and

  • Motivated self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

Key deliverables:
The following artefacts are expected:

  • Timeline documents

  • Technical Requirements Specification documentation

  • Deployment documents

  • Unit Testing report

  • Release NotesChange Request documentation

  • Working ICT solution

