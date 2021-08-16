Intermediate Java Analyst Developer at Reverside

Intermediate Java Analyst Developer Role in Pretoria
About The Employer:
Must have:
- A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)
- Minimum 7 years experience for intermediate and minimum 5 years experience for senior level
- Java SE and Java EE software development
- Database design and development (Oracle Database and MS SQL Server)
- XML, XSD and XSLT
- Web Services
- C# knowledge advantageous
The following will be an added advantage
- Advanced ability to design/architect and develop IT solutions.
- Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill
- IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
- IT enablement legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill
Competencies:
- analytical skills;
- building trust;
- service orientation;
- decision making;
- verbal and written communication;
- time and work management;
- problem solving and analysis;
- contribute to team success;
- solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and
- Motivated self-starter
Qualifications/ Certification:
Key deliverables:
The following artefacts are expected:
- Timeline documents
- Technical Requirements Specification documentation
- Deployment documents
- Unit Testing report
- Release NotesChange Request documentation
- Working ICT solution