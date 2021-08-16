Junior Verification System Engineers at South African Radio Astronomy Observatory

The MID Junior Verification System Engineers (X2) will play a key role in the construction of the SKA Observatory MID Radio Telescope in South Africa. These roles will be based in Cape Town, South Africa, and will be known internally as MID System ITF Test Engineers.

The MID Junior Verification System Engineers will report to the MID System ITF Manager who has the responsibility to coordinate the integration, testing, verification and debugging of products arriving from suppliers at the Integration Test Facility (ITF) and on-site.

The MID Junior Verification System Engineers will be responsible for carrying out integration and tests, for developing and/or coordinating the development of scripts and procedures, and for supporting the overall verification of the MID Telescope System Requirements.

The MID Junior Verification System Engineers are members of the MID Assembly Integration and Verification (AIV) Telescope Delivery Team (TDT), a multidisciplinary team responsible for the “delivery” of integration of the MID products. Within the MID AIV TDT, the MID Junior Verification System Engineers provide engineering support, both in their specific discipline and across the entire MID telescope.

Key Requirements:

Minimum Education Required:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Electronic, Systems or Software Engineering

Minimum Experience in:

Minimum three years in Systems Engineering and the AIV and commissioning of high technology projects

Relevant experience in addressing hardware and software issues with suppliers, with the ability to identify and solve complex and novel technical issues through engineering analysis and out of the box thinking.

A proven record of successful technical delivery and hands-on experience in the field of assembling, integrating, testing and verifying of high technology projects (hardware and software).

Experience working in a multicultural environment.

Knowledge of:

Good understanding of Systems Engineering and Requirements Management principles and experience in their application.

Skills/Ability/Competencies:

Ability to communicate and effectively interact with senior technical experts.

Be a flexible team player who is adaptable to change.

Ability and willingness to travel as required (typically 3-4 times a year for one or two weeks).

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Desirable additional education, work exp. & personal qualities:

Membership of, or eligibility for membership of recognised national or international systems engineering institutes.

Experience in design verification for volume production and/or in large-scale manufacturing and assembly.

Experience in the area of Quality Assurance.

Software development and integration for scientific projects.

Knowledge of Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe).

Understanding of Configuration Management basic principles.

As a business unit of the NRF, SARAO is committed to employment equity and redress

Type of employment: Contract

SARAO reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification.

About The Employer:

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) Telescope is an international effort by more than a dozen countries to build the world’s largest, most advanced radio telescopes in South Africa and Australia. Both South Africa and Australia are co-host members of the SKA Observatory (SKAO), a UK-based intergovernmental organisation responsible for the construction and operation of the SKA telescopes.

The first phase of the SKA will consist of two telescopes:

– South Africa will host the mid-frequency telescope (SKA-Mid). SKA-Mid will comprise up to 197 dishes spread along spiral arms spanning 150 km in the Karoo, Northern Cape. The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO), a facility of the National Research Foundation,is responsible for managing all radio astronomy initiatives and facilities in South Africa, including the MeerKAT Radio Telescope, a precursor to the SKA telescope.

– Australia will host the SKA’s low-frequency telescope (SKA-Low). SKA-Low will comprise up to 131,072 antennas in clusters along spiral arms spanning 65 km at CSIRO’s Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory (MRO) in WA.

