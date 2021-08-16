Kaspersky recognised for mobilising partners during the pandemic

Kaspersky has scooped the award for Best Managed Services Partner (MSP) Program – for a second year running – at the 2021 European MSP Innovation Awards from Channel Partner Insight.

With the pandemic putting pressure on every business to perform and succeed in an uncertain climate, this accolade is testament to the enhanced support Kaspersky has given channel partners over the past year, to help them better compete in the market.

The European MSP Innovation Awards are independent and based solely on innovation and achievement of companies in the European channel over the past year. Among a high standard of entries, Kaspersky’s submission stood out by clearly demonstrating its commitment to partners with continuous innovation of its United Partner Program.

Launched in 2019, the comprehensive program has gone from strength to strength, forming the backbone of partner support and providing a foundation from which to grow customer base and revenue streams. During the past 12-months, Kaspersky has introduced several new steps to help European partners overcome the challenges of the pandemic – from additional education initiatives and training to new sales tools. The judges praised how Kaspersky incentivises partners and helps build real traction for MSPs and their offerings.

It is this ease of doing business, and strength and quality of its partner program that also saw Kaspersky rank in top spot by independent analyst firm, Canalys – for the second year running – in its annual channel satisfaction benchmark. The Canalys Worldwide Vendor Benchmark awarded Kaspersky the highest overall rating of 87.8%, seeing it outperform all other vendors. The benchmark is an objective comparison of channel partner programs, measuring how vendors perform in a number of key categories. Kaspersky received over 679 reviews from the channel for its program, an increase of 588% over the past 12 months.

“Achieving this award for the second time is recognition of our commitment to supporting our partners to grow and succeed,” comments Mikhail Kolchin, head of MSP business at Kaspersky. “As a channel-first company, our success relies on our partners which is why it is so important that we continue to innovate our products and services as well as provide them with the best tools, expertise, and knowledge to help compete in the market. We stay in constant touch with partners to ensure we give them what they need and our focus on a cloud-based product approach means they can remain responsive and agile in an evolving landscape.”