Project Manager at SA Taxi Development Finance

Responsible for planning, directing and coordinating projects within the Insurance department to ensure goals are accomplished. Formulates scope and objectives of projects. Prepares project status reports and keeps management, clients informed of project status and related issues. Ensures that the project is delivered within the budgeted time frames and cost constraints. Design and Implement Business Processes.
- Develops, manages and maintains project plans specifying goals, strategy, identification of risks, contingency plans and allocation of resources.
- Delivery of Projects and Programmes to time, cost and scope
- Delivery of both internal and external customer facing programmes, including the introduction of new products and services
- Identifies and resolves issues and risks
- Manage Project teams through successful matrix management
- Ensuring the successful delivery of programmes and projects, reporting activity and progress against plan
- Manage quality of project deliverables
- Maintains standards and monitors scope with project quality
- Provide support, guidance, and share good practice within the team and across the business
- Manage project start-up and initiation activities
- Engaging with the business to understand all factors that influence project delivery and team effectiveness
- Management of project risks, issues and action logs
- Design and Implement process work flows
- Reports on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise
- Implement and manage change when necessary to meet project outputs
- Maintaining effective relationships with Project Sponsors and Stakeholders
- Manage the relationship between the project, stakeholders and key business areas
- Co-ordinate programme and project activities across SA Taxi and associated business partners
- Managing project closure through to implementation review and handover to business as usual
- Evaluate and assess result of project
- Relevant Degree, Diploma or equivalent
- Professional Project Management qualification (advantageous)
- 5 – 10 years related experience
- Demonstrable experience of managing projects within budgets
- Experience in Financial services / Insurance
- Examining Information
- Documenting Facts
- Interpreting Data
- Generating Ideas
- Exploring Possibilities
- Interacting with People
- Team Working
- Convincing People
- Articulating Information
- Directing People
- Showing Composure
- Thinking Positively
- Embracing Change
- Inviting Feedback
- Meeting Timescales
- Managing Tasks
- Producing Output
- Checking Things
- Following Procedures
- Taking Action
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- peoples skills
- communication skills.
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is the first financial service provider to focus solely on the taxi industry. We finance entrepreneurs who operate minibus taxis and may not otherwise have access to credit from traditional banks.
In line with the SA Taxi’s commitment to diversifying its workforce, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid