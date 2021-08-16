Project Manager at SA Taxi Development Finance

Responsible for planning, directing and coordinating projects within the Insurance department to ensure goals are accomplished. Formulates scope and objectives of projects. Prepares project status reports and keeps management, clients informed of project status and related issues. Ensures that the project is delivered within the budgeted time frames and cost constraints. Design and Implement Business Processes.

Develops, manages and maintains project plans specifying goals, strategy, identification of risks, contingency plans and allocation of resources.

Delivery of Projects and Programmes to time, cost and scope

Delivery of both internal and external customer facing programmes, including the introduction of new products and services

Identifies and resolves issues and risks

Manage Project teams through successful matrix management

Ensuring the successful delivery of programmes and projects, reporting activity and progress against plan

Manage quality of project deliverables

Maintains standards and monitors scope with project quality

Provide support, guidance, and share good practice within the team and across the business

Manage project start-up and initiation activities

Engaging with the business to understand all factors that influence project delivery and team effectiveness

Management of project risks, issues and action logs

Design and Implement process work flows

Reports on project progress, offers viable solutions and opportunities as they arise

Implement and manage change when necessary to meet project outputs

Maintaining effective relationships with Project Sponsors and Stakeholders

Manage the relationship between the project, stakeholders and key business areas

Co-ordinate programme and project activities across SA Taxi and associated business partners

Managing project closure through to implementation review and handover to business as usual

Evaluate and assess result of project

Relevant Degree, Diploma or equivalent

Professional Project Management qualification (advantageous)

5 – 10 years related experience

Demonstrable experience of managing projects within budgets

Experience in Financial services / Insurance

Examining Information

Documenting Facts

Interpreting Data

Generating Ideas

Exploring Possibilities

Interacting with People

Team Working

Convincing People

Articulating Information

Directing People

Showing Composure

Thinking Positively

Embracing Change

Inviting Feedback

Meeting Timescales

Managing Tasks

Producing Output

Checking Things

Following Procedures

Taking Action

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project Planning

peoples skills

communication skills.

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is the first financial service provider to focus solely on the taxi industry. We finance entrepreneurs who operate minibus taxis and may not otherwise have access to credit from traditional banks.

In line with the SA Taxi’s commitment to diversifying its workforce, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position