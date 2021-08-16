Safety and Sustainable Development (S&SD) Systems Analyst (LW 2021_52) at Mediro ICT

Company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Mid Level Systems Analyst with relevant experience in Safety and Sustainable development. This is a contract role until December 2021. Must be able to travel 200 km per month between sites. Own car & license is a must. 3 – 5 years experience in:

To ensure the run of new systems, enhancement of existing systems, and monitoring of the overall systems environment within the global Safety and Sustainable Development function.

Apply technical and business process knowledge and serve as an expert in terms of recommending and driving technical and process improvements

Perform System Analysis and Integration for projects, new demands including system enhancements

Compile detailed application specifications and standards

Deliver client service functions, including strategy, support for Safety and Sustainable Development, quality of service, and operations

Act as a key member of program and project teams

Recommend and drive process improvements

Manage technical specialists team members

Manage and supervise contractors and vendors

Provide input into the standard catalog of applications and services in the area of responsibility

Work closely with industry peers and suppliers to ensure that best practice is applied throughout AA

Minimum RequirementsAbility to:

Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes

Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs

Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps

Comply with policy and work frameworks

Formal qualifications:

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelors degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM Discipline.

Desirable: It would be advantageous to have a postgraduate qualification in the relevant IM discipline OR a proven track record of extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity.

Safety Knowledge:

Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Salary rates to be discussed

