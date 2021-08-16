Safety and Sustainable Development (S&SD) Systems Analyst (LW 2021_52) at Mediro ICT

Company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Mid Level Systems Analyst with relevant experience in Safety and Sustainable development. This is a contract role until December 2021. Must be able to travel 200 km per month between [URL Removed] car & license is a must. Please send your CV & Salary slip to [Email Address Removed] 3 – 5 years experience in:
- To ensure the run of new systems, enhancement of existing systems, and monitoring of the overall systems environment within the global Safety and Sustainable Development function.
- Apply technical and business process knowledge and serve as an expert in terms of recommending and driving technical and process improvements
- Perform System Analysis and Integration for projects, new demands including system enhancements
- Compile detailed application specifications and standards
- Deliver client service functions, including strategy, support for Safety and Sustainable Development, quality of service, and operations
- Act as a key member of program and project teams
- Recommend and drive process improvements
- Manage technical specialists team members
- Manage and supervise contractors and vendors
- Provide input into the standard catalog of applications and services in the area of responsibility
- Work closely with industry peers and suppliers to ensure that best practice is applied throughout AA
Minimum RequirementsAbility to:
- Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes
- Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs
- Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps
- Comply with policy and work frameworks
Formal qualifications:
- An undergraduate qualification (Bachelors degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM Discipline.
- Desirable: It would be advantageous to have a postgraduate qualification in the relevant IM discipline OR a proven track record of extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity.
Safety Knowledge:
- Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety
Salary rates to be discussed