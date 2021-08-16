Safety and Sustainable Development (S&SD) Systems Analyst (LW 2021_52) at Mediro ICT

Aug 16, 2021

Company based in Johannesburg is looking for a Mid Level Systems Analyst with relevant experience in Safety and Sustainable development. This is a contract role until December 2021. Must be able to travel 200 km per month between [URL Removed] car & license is a must. Please send your CV & Salary slip to [Email Address Removed] 3 – 5 years experience in:

  • To ensure the run of new systems, enhancement of existing systems, and monitoring of the overall systems environment within the global Safety and Sustainable Development function.
  • Apply technical and business process knowledge and serve as an expert in terms of recommending and driving technical and process improvements
  • Perform System Analysis and Integration for projects, new demands including system enhancements
  • Compile detailed application specifications and standards
  • Deliver client service functions, including strategy, support for Safety and Sustainable Development, quality of service, and operations
  • Act as a key member of program and project teams
  • Recommend and drive process improvements
  • Manage technical specialists team members
  • Manage and supervise contractors and vendors
  • Provide input into the standard catalog of applications and services in the area of responsibility
  • Work closely with industry peers and suppliers to ensure that best practice is applied throughout AA

Minimum RequirementsAbility to:

  • Understand required portfolio outputs and how own work contributes
  • Make recommendations on how to improve required work outputs
  • Problem-solve as a sequence of task steps
  • Comply with policy and work frameworks

Formal qualifications:

  • An undergraduate qualification (Bachelors degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM Discipline.
  • Desirable: It would be advantageous to have a postgraduate qualification in the relevant IM discipline OR a proven track record of extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity.

Safety Knowledge:

  • Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Salary rates to be discussed

Learn more/Apply for this position