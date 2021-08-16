Senior Business Analyst Sandton R820k p/a + benefits at Khomeliwa Consulting Recruitment Agency

Our client is a State-Owned Company operating in the Insurance sector and is based in Sandton; they require the services of the Senior Business Analyst.

This is a permanent position.

JOB PURPOSE

The Senior Business Analyst (BA) interacts with stakeholders from all business departments and related third parties to define and document business processes and software requirements for technology initiatives and business information systems. The BA perform duties related to the review, assessment, and development of business processes. Functioning in a liaison capacity, incumbents combine business-planning expertise to analyse and translate departments’ business requirements into system deployments and/or business process changes. Incumbents act as a change agent to help facilitate effective deployments/modifications to current business practices.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Business Requirements management

Conducting stakeholder analysis, plan business analysis activities, communication, and requirements management approach

Development of business case, defining the business need, determining the gap in capabilities and defining the solution scope and approach

Clear understanding of the relationship between the operational requirements of a business, corporate strategy and internal customer satisfaction

Facilitating workshops to establish shared understanding among diverse stakeholders to understand their problems and needs

Specifying, modelling, organising, prioritising, validating and manage business needs and requirements

Assess and validate possible solutions to business requirements

Committed to process improvement and process management

Recognising opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes

Identify and manage process-related risks and controls

Identifying and removing technical barriers collaborating with developers, architects and project managers

Actively participate in project implementations by managing business requirements

Assist in design and approval of test cases and test scenarios based on system functionality

Facilitate User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and sign-off

Participate in quality reviews and implement corrective measures to enhance the solution

Measure business impact/benefit after implementation of projects

Facilitation of process improvement projects

Ensure quality assurance of business analysis activities within the project

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the business analysis activities to all stakeholders

Keep up to date on the latest applications of information technology

Provide input in the development of departmental policies and procedures

Career Management

Individual development areas identified and career development in place to address the areas

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Degree in BSc Computer Science; or

BCom Informatics/Management/General; and

Business Analysis certification from an IIBA endorsed training provider

5-8 years post qualification experience in a similar position, preferably in insurance or banking

Experience in application development projects is essential

Experience in system integration projects is essential

Experience in Business Process Management is required

Experience in Prince2, Agile and PMBOK is beneficial

Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialist and middle management.

KNOWLEDGE

Understanding of business analytics methodology and processes

Understanding of process management methodologies

Interpreting data

REMUNERATION:

R820 000 per annum. The company offers attractive benefits including contributory medical aid, provident fund, medical scheme, and education assistance.

HOW TO APPLY:

Please e-mail your CV to Colin Khomeliwa. the title of the position you are applying for must appear in the subject line of the e-mail. The Closing date for applications is Thursday 26 August 2021.

