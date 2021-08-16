Senior Business Analyst Sandton R820k p/a + benefits at Khomeliwa Consulting Recruitment Agency

Our client is a State-Owned Company operating in the Insurance sector and is based in Sandton; they require the services of the Senior Business Analyst.
This is a permanent position.
JOB PURPOSE
The Senior Business Analyst (BA) interacts with stakeholders from all business departments and related third parties to define and document business processes and software requirements for technology initiatives and business information systems. The BA perform duties related to the review, assessment, and development of business processes. Functioning in a liaison capacity, incumbents combine business-planning expertise to analyse and translate departments’ business requirements into system deployments and/or business process changes. Incumbents act as a change agent to help facilitate effective deployments/modifications to current business practices.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Business Requirements management
- Conducting stakeholder analysis, plan business analysis activities, communication, and requirements management approach
- Development of business case, defining the business need, determining the gap in capabilities and defining the solution scope and approach
- Clear understanding of the relationship between the operational requirements of a business, corporate strategy and internal customer satisfaction
- Facilitating workshops to establish shared understanding among diverse stakeholders to understand their problems and needs
- Specifying, modelling, organising, prioritising, validating and manage business needs and requirements
- Assess and validate possible solutions to business requirements
- Committed to process improvement and process management
- Recognising opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes
- Identify and manage process-related risks and controls
- Identifying and removing technical barriers collaborating with developers, architects and project managers
- Actively participate in project implementations by managing business requirements
- Assist in design and approval of test cases and test scenarios based on system functionality
- Facilitate User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and sign-off
- Participate in quality reviews and implement corrective measures to enhance the solution
- Measure business impact/benefit after implementation of projects
- Facilitation of process improvement projects
- Ensure quality assurance of business analysis activities within the project
- Constantly monitor and report on progress of the business analysis activities to all stakeholders
- Keep up to date on the latest applications of information technology
- Provide input in the development of departmental policies and procedures
- Career Management
- Individual development areas identified and career development in place to address the areas
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Degree in BSc Computer Science; or
- BCom Informatics/Management/General; and
- Business Analysis certification from an IIBA endorsed training provider
- 5-8 years post qualification experience in a similar position, preferably in insurance or banking
- Experience in application development projects is essential
- Experience in system integration projects is essential
- Experience in Business Process Management is required
- Experience in Prince2, Agile and PMBOK is beneficial
- Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialist and middle management.
KNOWLEDGE
- Understanding of business analytics methodology and processes
- Understanding of process management methodologies
- Interpreting data
REMUNERATION:
R820 000 per annum. The company offers attractive benefits including contributory medical aid, provident fund, medical scheme, and education assistance.
HOW TO APPLY:
Please e-mail your CV to Colin Khomeliwa. the title of the position you are applying for must appear in the subject line of the e-mail. The Closing date for applications is Thursday 26 August 2021.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- application development projects
- system integration projects
- Business Process Management
- Interpreting Data
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Contributory Pension
- Providence Fund
- Medical Aid
- Education Assistance