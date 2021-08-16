Senior Full stack .NET Engineer at Reverside

SNR Full Stack .Net Engineer Role
We are looking for SNR Full Stack .Net Engineer Professionals with 8 years solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Job Description
Apply critical thinking & problem solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications.
CIB Digital Tech Fullstack .Net Engineer
Competencies What are the specific competencies required?
- 8 years developer experience
- Must have worked on the MS stack in the last 2 years
- Tertiary education in Computer Science or related field
- .Net Core experience (Linux)
- Beneficial technical skills – .Net core, Rancher, Kubernetes, Docker
- Ways of Working – experience actively working in an agile manner i.e. Kanban, Scrum etc
- Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail
- Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- SOLID design principles
- Design patterns experience
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Good understanding of C# technology
- Experience using ORMs such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
- Experience of WCF technology (advantageous)
- Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test Driven Development (TDD) (advantageous)
Outputs What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?
- Build reusable software components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
- Design, code, test, debug and document software according to the functional requirements
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
- Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
- Work closely with developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction