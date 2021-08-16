Senior Natural Developer at Reverside

Senior Natural Developer Role in JHB

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification Required:

a diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

a minimum of eight to ten years experience developing Natural programmes

Eight or more years of experience working with ADABAS databases.

Experience working with NaturalOne

EntireX experience

experience in the installation and configuration of Software AG products in a Unix/Linux environment

Experience with Unix AIX add-on software: Xi-Text ESP Batch ESP Control



Competencies:

analytical skills;

service orientation;

verbal and written communication;

time and work management;

problem solving and analysis;

Contributing to team success; and

Solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle

Qualifications/ Certification:

Key deliverables:

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:

Apply and develop accepted leading practices within the Natural AIX Unix environment.

Provide end-user support for all the Natural / Adabas solutions

Do application maintenance, troubleshooting and report development

Participate in new development discussion, facilitation and analysis

Assist with writing and preparing system, functional and technical specifications.

Perform new systems design and development for the Natural Adabas environment

Assist with modernisation of Natural applications

Compile Change Request documentation

Perform quality assurance on the developed applications, systems and functions

After hours standby and attendance of business continuity exercises

Learn more/Apply for this position