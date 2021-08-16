Senior Natural Developer at Reverside

Aug 16, 2021

Senior Natural Developer Role in JHB

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification Required:

  • a diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

  • a minimum of eight to ten years experience developing Natural programmes

  • Eight or more years of experience working with ADABAS databases.

  • Experience working with NaturalOne

  • EntireX experience

  • experience in the installation and configuration of Software AG products in a Unix/Linux environment

  • Experience with Unix AIX add-on software:

    • Xi-Text

    • ESP Batch

    • ESP Control

Competencies:

  • analytical skills;

  • service orientation;

  • verbal and written communication;

  • time and work management;

  • problem solving and analysis;

  • Contributing to team success; and

  • Solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle

Qualifications/ Certification:

Key deliverables:
The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:

  • Apply and develop accepted leading practices within the Natural AIX Unix environment.

  • Provide end-user support for all the Natural / Adabas solutions

  • Do application maintenance, troubleshooting and report development

  • Participate in new development discussion, facilitation and analysis

  • Assist with writing and preparing system, functional and technical specifications.

  • Perform new systems design and development for the Natural Adabas environment

  • Assist with modernisation of Natural applications

  • Compile Change Request documentation

  • Perform quality assurance on the developed applications, systems and functions

  • After hours standby and attendance of business continuity exercises

