Senior Natural Developer at Reverside

Senior Natural Developer Role in JHB
About The Employer:
Minimum qualification Required:
- a diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent
- a minimum of eight to ten years experience developing Natural programmes
- Eight or more years of experience working with ADABAS databases.
- Experience working with NaturalOne
- EntireX experience
- experience in the installation and configuration of Software AG products in a Unix/Linux environment
- Experience with Unix AIX add-on software:
- Xi-Text
- ESP Batch
- ESP Control
Competencies:
- analytical skills;
- service orientation;
- verbal and written communication;
- time and work management;
- problem solving and analysis;
- Contributing to team success; and
- Solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle
Qualifications/ Certification:
Key deliverables:
The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance areas:
- Apply and develop accepted leading practices within the Natural AIX Unix environment.
- Provide end-user support for all the Natural / Adabas solutions
- Do application maintenance, troubleshooting and report development
- Participate in new development discussion, facilitation and analysis
- Assist with writing and preparing system, functional and technical specifications.
- Perform new systems design and development for the Natural Adabas environment
- Assist with modernisation of Natural applications
- Compile Change Request documentation
- Perform quality assurance on the developed applications, systems and functions
- After hours standby and attendance of business continuity exercises