Senior QA Engineers

Job Description:
– Working alongside other QA engineers around bringing tools to assess Quality across the organisation
– We think about testing across multiple planes; this is how we approach testing.
– Front-end testing
– API/Backend testing
– Security testing
– Cypress Automation
– Postman/Newman
– Test Analysis and Test Management
– Performance Testing
– Manual Testing
Ideal candidates look like:
– Someone with at least 4 years’ experience within the QA role.
– Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes a
quality codebase.
– The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.
Nice to haves:
– BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.
– Experience with automated testing suits like Cucumber / Gherkin
Desired Skills:
- Front end testing
- backend testing
- PHP
- Python
- QA Tooling