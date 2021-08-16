Senior QA Engineers

Job Description:

– Working alongside other QA engineers around bringing tools to assess Quality across the organisation

– We think about testing across multiple planes; this is how we approach testing.

– Front-end testing

– API/Backend testing

– Security testing

– Cypress Automation

– Postman/Newman

– Test Analysis and Test Management

– Performance Testing

– Manual Testing

Ideal candidates look like:

– Someone with at least 4 years’ experience within the QA role.

– Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes a

quality codebase.

– The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Nice to haves:

– BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.

– Experience with automated testing suits like Cucumber / Gherkin

Desired Skills:

Front end testing

backend testing

PHP

Python

QA Tooling

Learn more/Apply for this position